Jessika Power and Cyrell Paule set to clash on Ten’s new reality show The Challenge

Rival Married At First Sight brides Jessika Power and Cyrell Paule are set to clash on Channel 10’s new grueling reality competition, The Challenge.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Jessika, 29, and Cyrell, 33, will compete against a bevy of Australian Survivor and Big Brother to win $1,000,000 in prize money.

They join Ciarran Stott (The Bachelorette), Grant Crapp (Love Island Australia), Johnny Eastoe (Survivor Australia) and actress Suzan Mutesi.

Cyrell has been working out multiple times a week and is in the best shape of her life. She is determined to win this show,’ a source revealed.

The series, which has been described as a cross between Survivor and Ninja Warrior, is set to begin filming next month.

The US series have previously featured contestants from Big Brother, The Bachelor and MAFS, among other reality shows, and in February 2022 three international versions were announced: Argentina, United Kingdom and Australia.

Sources tell Daily Mail Australia producers have spent the past six months reaching out to cast members from past seasons of Australian reality shows in the hopes they say ‘yes’.

‘Every notable personality reality star was approached,’ the insider revealed, before adding that story line producers are hoping Cyrell and Jessika will clash on the show,’ the insider revealed.

‘They were desperate to try and make it work and willing to throw however much they needed to get them both in.’

Only one Australian has ever competed on The Challenge, Dee Nguyen, a former Geordie Shore alum. Dee competed three back-to-back seasons on the show, winning her second time around and claiming $250,000 in prize money.

The winners of the season will advance to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will compete against the winners of Argentina, USA, and the UK to determine the first-ever Challenge world champion.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds – a new reality competition series heading to Australia, soon on 10 and Paramount+.