Jessie Ware and Ed Sheeran lead the way at star-studded Jamal Edwards Trust Gala

Jessie Ware showed off her chic sense of style while attending the Jamal Edwards Trust Gala in London on Tuesday.

The singer, 37, wore a black floor-length dress with a plunging neckline and carried a matching clutch bag.

She was joined at the event by pop star Ed Sheeran, 31, who cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and black pants.

All Stars: Jessie Ware, 37, showed off her chic sense of style in a floor-length black dress, while Ed Sheeran cut a casual figure at the Jamal Edwards Trust Gala in London on Tuesday (Ed pictured with event host Terry Crews)

He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and the elaborate body art on his arm continued to show due to his short sleeves.

Ed was in a good mood as he chatted with the event host, Terry Crews, 54, who looked smart in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

The American actor wore a crisp white shirt and had a matching handkerchief tucked into his jacket.

Strike a pose: Ed, 31, was in a good mood as he chatted with event host Terry Crews, 54, who looked smart in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie

To keep it casual: Ed wore a white T-shirt and black pants, along with a pair of white trainers to match his top

Elsewhere, composer Max Cyrus looked stylish in a brown suit that he paired with a black shirt.

He completed his look by opting for a pair of sleek black shoes.

The late Jamal’s mother, Loose Women regular Brenda Edwards, and his sister Tanisha also posed for photos at the event.

Brave Gentlemen: American actor wore a crisp white shirt and had a matching handkerchief tucked into his jacket, while Max Cyrus looked stylish in a brown suit

Singer Brenda, 53, wore a royal blue trouser suit that she paired with a layered white blouse.

She wore a pair of comfortable white sneakers and was adorned with a delicate necklace.

Tanisa wore a blue, black and white mini skirt and matching jacket which she wore with a white top.

Family: The mother of the late Jamal, Loose Women, Brenda Edwards, 53, and his sister Tanisha also posed for photos at the event

She wore a pair of gray and white sneakers with a picture of her brother Jamal on the side.

The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust was established by his family to support the causes that matter most to Jamal: fighting homelessness, supporting people with mental health problems and providing young people with essential life skills.

All funds raised from Tuesday’s event will support these causes, with the main aim of giving young people the opportunity to thrive in the media industry.

Continuing the work Jamal has begun, and in partnership with Centrepoint, a homelessness charity, the Trust is developing a scholarship and return to work program for young people at risk of homelessness.

It will develop careers and opportunities in the media and provide housing to help young people get out of homelessness for good.

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of cardiac arrest in February this year after an overnight cocaine and drinking session, it turned out in August.

Death: Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of cardiac arrest in February this year after an overnight cocaine and drinking session, an inquest heard in August (pictured in 2014)

Doing Good: The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust was established by his family to support the causes that matter most to Jamal

His heartbroken mother, Brenda, described him as “a beautiful and selfless person” in a statement read to the inquest. Earlier this year, she said she wanted his death to “stimulate more discussion about the unpredictability of recreational drugs.”

Mr. Edwards received an MBE in 2014 for his services to music and he was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

In a statement read at the hearing, Brenda Edwards said: “Jamal was a beautiful and selfless person.

Making a difference: Prince William and Prince Harry and Jamal Edwards pose for a twitter photo Launch of the Queen’s Young Leaders program at Buckingham Palace in 2014

“Since growing up with his family in Acton, he has made it his personal mission to open doors for others.

‘Helping people through life, love and laugh. And above all to just make people happy.’

She added: ‘Jamal has helped so many and worked tirelessly to give people a platform.

His charitable work has stretched far and wide, from working in homeless shelters to returning to his roots in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are so proud of all that Jamal has accomplished over the course of his 31 years and how he has impacted the lives of others. We miss him so much.’