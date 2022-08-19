Jessie Wallace plays down marriage speculation as she shops without a wedding ring

Jessie Wallace appeared on Friday to waive rumors of a secret marriage to boyfriend Justin Gallwey — shortly after calling him her “husband.”

The EastEnders actress caused inevitable speculation on social media thanks to her latest Instagram post from the previous day, in which she hinted at something more than a committed relationship.

Jessie, 50, shared a photo of herself wrapped in Justin’s arms as they relaxed in a London pub, adding the simple caption, “My husband.”

Nothing to see here: Jessie Wallace appeared Friday to waive rumors of a secret marriage to boyfriend Justin Gallwey – shortly after calling him her “husband.”

However, the wedding ring you’d expect was noticeably absent as the actress ventured to shop close to her home in the English capital.

Jessie, best known for her role as fiery man-eater Kat Moon, was without jewelry of any kind as she made her way out of a local grocery store.

Instead, the British star looked demure in a plain black dress and tasseled ankle boots as she prepared for her journey home.

Large, heavily tinted sunglasses completed the look, while her long black hair was pulled up in a messy bun.

Absent: The wedding ring one might associate with a recent marriage was missing when she shopped close to her home in north London

Cryptic: The EastEnders actress sparked inevitable social media speculation thanks to her latest Instagram post, in which she hinted at something more than a relationship

Jessie and Justin are said to have known each other since their teens and Justin has described their relationship as “very close.”

Justin hinted at his plans to propose last month, commenting on a photo of Jessie and her boyfriend Jaime Winstone modeling matching costume jewelry on the set of a special flashback episode of EastEnders.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘Look, I told you you’d have a ring on that finger by the end of the year’

Quiet: Jessie, best known for her role as fiery man-eater Kat Moon, was out of jewelry of any kind as she made her way out of a local grocery store

Don’t mind me: instead, the British star looked demure in a plain black dress and tasseled ankle boots as she prepared for her journey home

Finishing touch: Big, heavily tinted sunglasses completed the look, while her long black hair was pulled into a messy bun

According to The sunJustin helped the EastEnders actress fight her drinking demons after she was arrested in June for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Justin, who is said to have a Jessie doll from Toy Story in his van, told the publication: “Our relationship is fine. We are very close.’

Speaking of the police incident, he added: “I apologized and so did Jessie.”

Romance: Jessie and Justin are said to have known each other since they were teenagers and Justin has described their relationship as ‘very close’ (pictured in October 2021)

The actress and her new boyfriend are said to have enjoyed a string of romantic dates in recent months, including trips to fancy restaurants and European excursions.

A friend said, “Justin has been a loving and calming influence on Jessie, helping to keep her away from drinking and partying.”

They added that the incident with the police officer was a “one-off” and they are now working to get back on “the straight.”

Support: It’s clear Justin helped the EastEnders actress fight her drinking demons after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in June

Popular: Jessie is best known for playing fiery man-eater Kat Moon in the BBC1 soap

The actress has expressed deep regret after she allegedly said “f*** off you fat c***” to a police officer during “five minutes of carnage” outside a nightclub.

Jessie is said to have kneeled the officer in the groin before being arrested and placed in a police van, but she was later released without charge.

She has since been warned by BBC chiefs that her behavior after the incident was “unacceptable”, with Wallace expressing her “deep regret”.

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this type of behavior is unacceptable. Jessie has expressed her deepest regrets.’

Warnings: Jessie has reportedly been urged to ‘rest’ by her friends and warned by BBC chiefs after she was arrested (pictured) for allegedly assaulting a police officer in June

Shock: Footage showed Wallace being arrested after a ‘drunk’ night out, with witnesses claiming she was kicked out of Flex nightclub for being ‘gobby’

Jessie Wallace arrested after ‘drunk’ night out: Eastenders star’s past encounters with the law and her co-stars Footage shows Jessie Wallace being arrested outside a nightclub after allegedly assaulting a police officer after a ‘drunk’ night out. But it’s not that the Eastenders star has had a run-in with law enforcement. Wallace was given a three-year driving ban and fined £1,000 in 2003 for a drink-driving offence. Police arrested the then 32-year-old in Chelmsford, Essex, in March after she was caught breaking the speed limit in her £32,000 silver Mercedes. She was one and a half times the legal limit, with tests revealing 51 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35. Wallace claimed she drank wine that someone had “laced” with vodka. A judge dismissed her claim and banned her for three years. A three-year driving ban was imposed because it was her second driving violation. Former co-worker Barbara Windsor also revealed how she had a blazing feud with Wallace when they collaborated on the Eastenders set. Windsor said she had lost her temper because Wallace, then 39, kept her waiting. “Jessie Wallace was the first time I exploded. She was late, she was young. She’s not like that anymore. I lost my temper,’ Barbara said. In 2017, Wallace was also filmed launching a diatribe after allegedly being kicked out of a pub. Video filmed by the Old Eagle in Camden, north London, showed the soap star with a friend yelling ‘f**** you’ at a man who had accused her of causing unrest inside. In December, she looked tense as she spoke to police near her London home, along with her daughter Tallulah, 16. Wallace appeared on her slippers to speak to two police officers who parked their police car in the middle of a suburban street on December 28. She was flanked by Tallulah, whom she shares with Mr. Morgan, as they engaged in the tense conversation with law enforcement. The actress previously criticized the Met Police’s failure to investigate when Tallulah was robbed in North London in 2018.

And her friends are said to have urged the star to “take a step back” after the “unprofessional” incident.

A friend told the mirror: ‘She has to step back, slow down and try to organize her head. It goes without saying that this behavior is highly unprofessional.’

Earlier in the day, Wallace had attended a Madness gig in Thetford Forest, Brandon, with her new boyfriend, where she posed for photos with fans.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson told MailOnline: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assault against a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving of a conditional caution.’