Jessie Wallace hints she’s MARRIED new carpenter boyfriend Justin Gallwey

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has appeared to confirm she is married to her new boyfriend Justin Gallwey.

Just two months after going public with the carpenter, who she’s known since they were teens, Jessie hinted that they had secretly married by calling him “my husband” in a cozy Instagram photo.

The photo showed the 50-year-old actress being cuddled with Justin in a pub and soon she was inundated with congratulations from Jessie’s friends.

Wedding bells? EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has appeared to confirm she’s married her new boyfriend Justin Gallwey by referring to his beau as ‘my husband’ in a cozy Instagram photo

Jessie’s Ronnie co-stars Emma Barton and Natalie Cassidy were among those to comment, with Natalie gushing, “You look so happy,” while Emma added, “Beautiful.”

Kacey Ainsworth, who played Jessie’s onscreen sister in EastEnders, commented “So happy for you both” with a series of heart emojis.

There was no trace of wedding rings in the sweet photo, but the couple couldn’t hide the smiles from their faces.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative of Jessie for comment.