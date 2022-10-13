Jessie James Decker stuns in hot pink minidress with husband Eric Decker at CMT Artists Of The Year

The 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year event, held at Schermerhorn Symphony Hall in Nashville, Tennessee, will premiere on Friday, October 14.

Prior to the celebration honoring some of the best in country music, many of the top stars attended the red carpet portion of the festivities, including singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker.

The pair wrapped up the PDA during their time in the spotlight, first by huddled together for a few moments, then by rubbing their noses together while staring deeply into each other’s eyes.

Hot and heavy: Jessie James Decker, 34, showed off her toned figure as she slipped into a hot pink mini dress with husband Eric Decker, 35, for CMT’s Artists Of The Year 2022

Jessie (born Jessica Rose James), 34, showed off her fabulous figure decked out in a bright pink mini dress that hugged her feminine curves just the right way.

The form-fitting number, which fell to about the middle of her thighs, also showed most of her back by having minimal fabric along her shoulders and back.

She would grow a few inches taller than her petite six-foot frame by wearing a pair of perfectly matched platform shoes with straps around each ankle.

To round out her overall look, the reality star had her long brown locks pulled up into a bun at the back, while the hair hung around the sides of her face in a center part.

Cuddling up: The couple, married for over nine years, packed on the PDA while on the red carpet

Packing the PDA heavily: At certain points, the couple rubbed the tips of their noses together as they stared into each other’s eyes

Even with those few inches added, her husband still towered over her, being six feet tall.

The former NFL star, 35, would show off his toned physique in a tight black t-shirt he wore under a black and gray blazer, to go with his black slacks and matching leather boots.

Eric played eight years in the National Football League (NFL), half with the Denver Broncos, three more with the New York Jets and one with the Tennessee Titans.

He signed for a ninth season with the New England Patriots in August 2018, but would announce his retirement from professional football by the end of the month.

Pretty in pink: The country singer-songwriter wore a figure-hugging hot pink mini dress and matching platform shoes for the event in Nashville, Tennessee

Baby Came Back: The I Look So Good star would do an over-the-shoulder pose that showed off her backside and derriere as she walked the red carpet alone

While the 34-year-old You’re Still The One star dropped a number of poses with her husband of more than nine years, she also went solo for the admiring photographers.

The I Look So Good star first made waves as a recording artist when she released her first studio album, Jessie James, in 2009, which debuted at number 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She would release two more studio albums: Southern Girl City Lights (2017) and On This Holiday (2018), as well as five EPs, beginning in 2014, culminating in The Woman I’ve Become in October 2021.

Along the way, she and her husband starred in the E-reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, which eventually aired for three seasons.

More recently, it was announced that Jessie was on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, and she’s teaming up with dance pro Alan Bersten.

Reality World: Last month it was announced that Jessie was teaming up with Alan Bersten for Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars

While country crooner You’re Still The One dropped a number of poses with her husband of more than nine years, she also hits a number of moves all by herself on the red carpet.

At one point, she turned on her side for an over-the-shoulder look that emphasized her rear and derriere.

This year’s CMT Artists of the Year event celebrated Alan Jackson (Artist Of A Lifetime), plus Artists of the Year Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes, along with Lainey Wilson (Breakout Artist Of The year), according to Yahoo News and the CMT website.

There appearances include such unexpected collaborations as Walker Hayes with platinum-selling pop star Ciara, while Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include honoes Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson

The CMT Artists of the Year 2022 will premiere on CMT on Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. and 8 p.m.