Jessie James Decker reunites with formerly estranged brother John James at his Florida wedding

Country crooner Jessie James Decker reunited with her formerly estranged brother John James at his wedding to pregnant fiancée Ali Green at The Court Seaside in Florida on Monday.

The Italian-born 34-year-old wore a teal dress in the reception photos shared by her 27-year-old sibling and their mother Karen Parker.

“So incredibly grateful for yesterday,” John wrote Instagram on Tuesday.

“It really felt like the pinnacle of my life to share that moment with my friends and family. After four years of trying, I was finally able to marry my best friend @aligreen13.’

James and the 25-year-old-to-be – who met as teenagers in 2014 – will welcome a little brother for their daughters Emmy and Callie in January 2023.

The Strong and Sexy Fit founder wasn’t talking to Jessie or her husband Eric Decker in April, but they made peace at their mom’s birthday party in May.

“I didn’t think there was a chance we’d all be in one room together. Not a chance at all, but we decided to do it for her,” John said on the May 12 episode of The Spillover Podcast.

It is a boy! James and the 25-year-old – who met as teenagers in 2014 – will welcome a baby brother to their daughters Emmy and Callie in January 2023 (pictured Sunday)

“And it was really great, not only for us, but also for the kids. It was special to see all the children playing together. It sounds crazy to say, but it felt like a dream come true. They are so sweet and so good with each other.’

James continued, “I don’t want our little girls to miss out on great aunts and uncles and cousins, so I definitely think it’s a start. There are still many wounds to heal, but I certainly think this is the start of something beautiful.’

Decker has three children – daughter Vivianne, 8; son Eric Jr., 6; and son Forrest, 4 – from her eight-year marriage to the 35-year-old ex-footballer.

On July 15, the Kittenish designer rocked a pink bikini as she showcased her latest collection during Miami Swim Week.

Jessie is scheduled to perform this Friday at the Watershed Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2018, Eric has worked as a real estate investor and co-owner of his wife’s clothing company Kittenish.

