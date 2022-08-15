Jessie J sends temperatures soaring in racy Savage X Fenty lingerie

Jessie J sent the temperature up when she tried on spicy underwear for her 11.8 million Instagram followers on Monday.

The 34-year-old singer is now one of the many famous faces of Rihanna’s popular lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

And Jessie showed off her incredible figure in a purple floral bra and pants as she showed off her stuff in a sizzling video she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The Price Tag hitmaker sported a soft, glamorous makeup look as she fashioned her brunette locks into a sleek high bun.

She then donned a unique green bralette along with matching pants and an electric blue shirt as she posed for a sultry snapshot.

Jessie beamed in the social media clip, before covering up a pair of blue pants – showing that the bralette could also be dressy and worn.

Getaway: The beauty appeared to be enjoying the sunshine in Jamaica while modeling Rihanna’s trendy lingerie

In addition to the steamy snaps, she wrote: “*Waves*… “Hello, I’m your newest Savage X Fenty ambassador”

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018 and has since recruited a plethora of famous names, including Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, and Christina Milian, to promote the line on social media.

The brand is considered a ‘groundbreaking’ lingerie line due to its huge range of sizes, cutting edge styles/colors and affordable price.

Stunning: She then slipped into a unique green bralette, teamed with matching trousers and an electric blue shirt as she posed for a sultry snapshot

Beauty: Price Tag’s hitmaker sported a soft, glamorous makeup look as she fashioned her dark brown locks into a sleek high bun

Stylish: Jessie beamed in the social media clip, before covering up a pair of blue trousers – showing that the bralette can also be dressy and worn

It comes after Jessie revealed she’s trying to conceive a child, saying her “body changes shape because of it.”

The singer became pregnant with her first child last year after trying “alone” for a baby, but announced in November that she had miscarried.

Speaking to the crowd at a London performance at Koko in Camden, the Price Tag hitmaker reflected on her recent “weight gain” and told fans she’s never felt more confident.

She said, “I’ve gained weight and haven’t been to the gym in ages, but honestly I feel great. I’m not 17 anymore and I want to make a baby and I’m trying to do that and my body is changing shape.’

Feeling good: It comes after Jessie revealed she’s trying to conceive a child and said her ‘body changes shape’ as a result

Killing it: Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018 and has since recruited a plethora of famous names, including Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, and Christina Milian, to propagate the line on social media; Rihanna in the picture in February

The sun reporting that the star opened up to the public about her future plans and admitted to her fans that she is finally feeling comfortable in her life after years of being “lost in Hollywood.”

Jessie gestured at the glittering catsuit she was wearing and remembered “putting on a bikini and wiping a horse dry in Price Tag…and being 34 in this outfit is different now.”

She also told the crowd, “I feel like people understand me more than they did ten years ago. It wasn’t easy writing songs about things like being in the club or guys. It’s not who I am.’

“Everyone wanted me to write those songs. I was alone in LA and I remember looking in the mirror and obsessed with being perfect. I felt like I had to be who people wanted to be accepted.

Body Confidence: Price Tag’s hitmaker reflected on her recent ‘weight gain’ during a performance, telling fans she’s never felt more confident

“This whole celebrity thing is so weird to me and how people are even more obsessed with how I look than I am.”

Jessie revealed in November 2021 that she was pregnant with her first child after trying “alone” to have a baby before miscarrying, and announced the loss on Instagram.

Offering a very candid insight into her ordeal, Jessie told The Diary Of A CEO Podcast in May that the aftermath left her feeling overwhelmingly lonely and without “someone to fall apart on.”

The charts still went on with an intimate performance in Los Angeles, just a day after he received the heartbreaking news and shared it online.

She recalled, “I posted it because I had no one to break up with… I had no one to fall apart on, and that’s what I needed, that’s what I wanted.

‘I was alone, I had no one to advise me, my mother and my sister were not there to go, ‘no, don’t share this with the world, make it real for you first’.

A doctor had warned Jessie that the baby’s heart rate was “very low,” but devastating it was too late when she sought expert advice from a second medical professional.

The BRIT School alumnus confessed that her thoughts immediately went to ‘how do I get through tomorrow’s show?’ rather than what had happened.

“The hardest thing for me was not doing the show. The show was kind of a weird trippy dream, and I was actually thankful that I wasn’t alone, and a lot of people I loved showed up,” she recalled. .

She added: “It was when I got in the car alone after the show, and I came home, and I opened my front door, I closed the door and I fell to my knees.

“That was the worst moment of my entire experience when I realized that aside from my career, being a mother and having a child has been the greatest excitement of my life.

“I felt like I’d gotten everything I ever wanted and then someone was gone, ‘But you can’t have it.’

“But it was still there, and I sang to it every night, and when I came home and lay there, I’ve never felt so lonely in my life.”