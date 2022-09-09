Jessie J pours her curves into a shimmering sequined jumpsuit as she performs in Brazil

Jessie J turned heads in a statement gold jumpsuit as she took the stage at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival on Thursday.

The singer, 34, looked incredible in her sequined outfit for her energetic performance.

Jessie, known for hits like Price Tag and Bang Bang, wrapped a Brazilian flag over her shoulders as she thrilled fans in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Jessie’s outfit featured a high neck and sleeveless design and she paired the look with towering gold platform heels.

She pulled her dark locks back into a sleek bun and wore gold earrings.

Her makeup had a bronzed eye and a matte red lip.

Earlier that day, Jessie was seen on the beach in Rio de Janeiro with her boyfriend Chanan Colman.

The star – who used to date Channing Tatum after splitting from Jenna Dewan – showed off her physique in a bright red swimsuit.

Flashlight singer and basketball player Chanan first bonded as an official couple earlier this year in April when they were spotted cuddling in Los Angeles. Page six.

In July, Jessie told fans onstage at a show at Koki in Camden that she is trying to conceive a child and that her “body is changing shape as a result.”

The 34-year-old singer became pregnant with her first child last year after trying “alone” for a baby, but announced in November that she had miscarried.

Reflecting on her recent “weight gain,” the hitmaker told fans she’s never felt more confident.

She said, “I’ve gained weight and haven’t been to the gym in ages, but honestly I feel great. I’m not 17 anymore and I want to make a baby and I’m trying to do that and my body is changing shape.’

The sun reporting that the star has opened up to the public about her future plans and admitted to her fans that she is finally comfortable with her life after years of being “lost in Hollywood.”

The Price Tag singer seems to be focusing on staying strong and looking on the bright side after she shared her pregnancy loss in an Instagram post to her 11.8 million followers last August.

The star uploaded a throwback photo of herself from when she was in her teens, along with a heartfelt caption.

“When I was 16, I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” she typed. “The first thing on the list was to become a mother.”

Jessie then discussed her miscarriage and the grief that still overtakes her. “Now I’m almost 35 and some days the sadness of losing a baby and not being easy to have one overwhelms me and that my life has to look very different that way than it does now.”

“I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all the feelings that come up, good and bad. The bad isn’t often at all and yes, I could only go through this moment today in private and I usually do, but today I’m here,” she continued.

Jessie concluded her message with the words, “Because I know thousands of people around the world feel the same way I do. Maybe you are reading this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is the key. I hug you all.’