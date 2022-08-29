Jessie J goes underwear free in a extreme cut out backless jumpsuit at Crato Festival in Portugal

<!–

Jessie J turned up a storm in a striking blue ensemble prior to performing at the Crato Festival in Portugal on Sunday.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old singer shared a number of clips dancing backstage in the daring outfit.

The singer went underwear-free in the backless halterneck number that showcased her sensational figure.

‘Let’s go girls’: Jessie J went underwear free as she posed up a storm in a striking blue jumpsuit ahead of performing at Crato Festival in Portugal on Instagram on Sunday

Jessie was seen hopping down a hallway in a pair of sky-high silver sequined heels and raising her arms above her head.

The hitmaker styled half of her dark locks in a high ponytail and let the rest fall down her shoulders in loose waves.

The beauty turned up the heat and opted for a pair of large dazzling silver earrings and a glamorous bronze makeup palette.

Looks good: The 34-year-old singer shared some clips backstage dancing around in the extremely cut out blue tassel song

Incredible: The singer was pictured wearing silver sky-high heels dancing down the hall

Jessie couldn’t hold back her smile as she took the stage to perform her hits in the revealing blue outfit.

She put the clips on the song Man! I Feel Like A Women by Shania Twain and caption of the post: ‘Let’s go girls’.

The message comes after The Sun revealed that Jessie J is poised for a massive comeback and has written two songs for Britney Spears.

Showtime! The hitmaker styled half of her dark locks in a high ponytail and let the rest fall down her shoulders in loose waves

Raising a storm: Jessie looked very confident in the bold one-piece

A music insider told the publication: “Jessie has been so open about her personal experiences and wants to turn pain into strength to inspire people who have been through what she has been through.

She has sent two songs to Britney and is also working with American band Louis York on new music, with a view to a massive comeback in 2023.

“Jessie wrote some of her new songs both in lockdown and in Los Angeles, where she worked with Louis on their Songs With Friends record.”

It comes after Jessie revealed she’s trying to conceive a child, saying her “body changes shape because of it.”

Backstage: Jessie was seen taking a team walk with her band prior to the show

Stunning: The beauty turned up the heat and opted for a pair of large dazzling silver earrings and a glamorous bronze makeup palette

The singer became pregnant with her first child last year after trying “alone” for a baby, but announced in November that she had miscarried.

Speaking to the crowd at a London performance at Koko in Camden, Price Tag’s hitmaker reflected on her recent “weight gain” and told fans she’s never felt more confident.

She said, “I’ve gained weight and haven’t been to the gym in ages, but honestly I feel great. I’m not 17 anymore and I want to make a baby and I’m trying to do that and my body is changing shape.’

The Sun reports that the star opened up to the crowd about her future plans and admitted to her fans that she is finally feeling at ease in her life after years of being “lost in Hollywood.”

Excited: Jessie couldn’t hold back her smile as she took the stage to perform her hits in the revealing blue outfit

Great: she put the clips on the song Man! I Feel Like A Women by Shania Twain and caption of the post: ‘Let’s go girls’

Jessie gestured at the glittering catsuit she was wearing and remembered “putting on a bikini and wiping a horse dry in Price Tag…and being 34 in this outfit is different now.”

She also told the crowd, “I feel like people understand me more than they did ten years ago. It wasn’t easy writing songs about things like being in the club or guys. It’s not who I am.’

“Everyone wanted me to write those songs. I was alone in LA and I remember looking in the mirror and obsessed with being perfect. I felt like I had to be who people wanted to be accepted.

“This whole celebrity thing is so weird to me and how people are even more obsessed with how I look than I am.”