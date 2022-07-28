Jessie J, 34, reflects on her changing shape as she reveals she’s ‘trying to make a baby’

Jessie J has revealed that she is trying to conceive a child as she admits she has never felt more confident.

The 34-year-old singer became pregnant with her first child last year after trying “alone” for a baby, but announced in November that she had miscarried.

Speaking to the audience at a London performance this week at Koko in Camden, the Price Tag singer recently reflected on her ‘changing shape’ and ‘weight gain’.

Feeling good: Jessie J has revealed she's trying to conceive a child, admitting she's never felt more confident, speaking candidly at a performance in London on Tuesday (pictured onstage this week)

The sun reporting that the star has opened up to the public about her future plans and admitted to her fans that she is finally comfortable with her life after years of being “lost in Hollywood.”

Jessie gestured at the glittering catsuit she was wearing and remembered “putting on a bikini and sniffing a horse in Price Tag…and being 34 in this outfit is different now.”

“I’ve gained weight and haven’t been to the gym in ages, but honestly, I feel great,” she said.

Body Confidence: Speaking to the crowd at a London performance this week at Koko in Camden, the Price Tag singer recently reflected on her 'changing shape' and 'weight gain' (pictured backstage on July 14)

“I’m not 17 anymore and I want to make a baby and I’m trying to do that and my body is changing shape.”

She also told the crowd, “I feel like people understand me more than they did ten years ago. It wasn’t easy writing songs about things like being in the club or guys. It’s not who I am.’

“Everyone wanted me to write those songs. I was alone in LA and I remember looking in the mirror and obsessed with being perfect. I felt like I had to be who people wanted to be accepted.

“This whole celebrity thing is so weird to me and how people are even more obsessed with how I look than I am.”

Looking back: (pictured in the Price Tag- video in 2011)

Family plans: (pictured backstage)

Jessie revealed in November 2021 that she was pregnant with her first child after trying “alone” to have a baby before miscarrying, and announced the loss on Instagram.

Offering a very candid insight into her ordeal, Jessie told The Diary Of A CEO Podcast in May that the aftermath left her feeling overwhelmingly lonely and without “someone to fall apart on.”

The chart-topping chart, whose mega-hits include Price Tag, Bang Bang and Domino, continued with an intimate performance in Los Angeles just a day after he received the heartbreaking news and shared it online.

She recalled: “I posted it because I had no one to break up with… I had no one to fall apart on, and that’s what I needed, that’s what I wanted.

Heartbreak: (pictured November 2021)

‘I was alone, I had no one to advise me, my mother and my sister were not there to go, ‘no, don’t share this with the world, make it real for you first’.

A doctor had warned Jessie that the baby’s heart rate was “very low,” but devastating it was too late when she sought expert advice from a second medical professional.

The BRIT School alumnus confessed that her thoughts were immediately on “how do I get through tomorrow’s show?” rather than what had happened.

“The hardest thing for me was not doing the show, the show was kind of a weird trippy dream, and I was actually thankful that I wasn’t alone, and a lot of people I loved showed up,” she recalled. .

Better than ever: (pictured)

She added: “It was when I got in the car alone after the show, and I came home, and I opened my front door, I closed the door and I fell to my knees.

“That was the worst moment of my entire experience when I realized that aside from my career, being a mother and having a child has been the greatest excitement of my life.

“I felt like I got everything I ever wanted and then someone was gone, ‘But you can’t have it.’

“But it was still there, and I sang to it every night, and when I got home and lay there, I’ve never felt so lonely in my life.”

Months after the tragedy, Jessie admitted during the May interview that having a child on her own was no longer on her radar.

She explained: ‘It was the saddest part, but at the same time I knew the reason it happened was because I couldn’t do it alone… I know I need to find someone who wants this just as much. like I do.’

Happy: (pictured in 2021)

In April, Jessie confirmed she was dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman when she was spotted kissing him on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

The happy couple first sparked romance rumors on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean in March, when Chanan joined Jessie on the business trip.

Jessie took to Instagram at the time and looked cozy with Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan in a group photo on the beach.

When she appeared on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the singer teased fans about her love life, but kept the details private.

Jessie was asked by host Steven Bartlett how many times she had really been in love and she replied “once”, answering in the present tense, pointing out that she saw her future being arranged with Chanan.

She continued, “because I can really see my life with that person and I’ve never had that before.”

Looking for more details, Steven said, “Sounds recent?” she grinned, “Maybe.” but added boldly, “Maybe not. Who knows?’

In October, Jessie announced that she had split from dancer Max Pham after seven months of dating.

Jessie began dating choreographer Max last year, following her split from actor Channing Tatum with whom she had an on/off relationship from October 2018.