Jessica Simpson wows in a cut-out swimsuit as she says ‘adios’ to her ‘romantic’ Mexican getaway

She enjoys the sun in Mexico.

And Jessica Simpson wowed in a cropped swimsuit as she said “adios” to her “romantic” outing with her “forever love” and husband Eric Johnson on Thursday.

The singer, 42, looked incredible as she lined up a storm during a beautiful sunset for one last Instagram post before heading home.

Making sure to go glam for her beachy photo shoot, Jessica increased her height with some platform heels.

Her long blond locks tumbled down in loose waves as she shielded her eyes with huge black sunglasses.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ‘The sun is setting’ on the most romantic, sexy and well-deserved (if I do it myself) Mexican getaway with my eternal lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht.”

“Awww, I’ll miss this, but I’ll take home a lot of extra passion for everything and everyone, that’s for sure Adios Cabo San Lucas,” she concluded.

It’s because Jessica is going to roller skate again, because it makes her feel young, she said in a recent interview.

And that’s why her new campaign for her fall fashion collection has a roller skating theme.

The blonde beauty starred in the new shoot where she wore Daisy Duke short denim shorts – which she wore in her 2005 film The Dukes Of Hazzard – with an orange paisley blouse.

Jessica’s roller skates were a sparkling bright pink and also a deep green. The star leaned on a white vintage car as she raised an arm in delight.

“Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater,” she said in her caption.

She has said in a recent interview that she has started roller skating again because it adds so much joy to her life.