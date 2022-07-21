Jessica Simpson puts her incredibly toned legs on full display in black lace shorts in LA

Jessica Simpson showed off her slim physique as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old singer showed off her incredibly toned legs in lace-trimmed black shorts as she exited a tanning salon in California’s San Fernando Valley; a high-end spray tan costs about $100.

The fashion designer tucked a black tank top into the drawstring waistband of her shorts and donned a red and navy blue bohemian vintage jacket.

Leggy display: Jessica Simpson showed off her slim physique as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday

The Texas native wore towering black platform sandals and shielded her eyes from the sun with oversized square brown shades.

The blond beauty wore her long locks parted in the middle and down in loose waves that fell over her shoulders like a waterfall.

Jessica decorated with large gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, stacks of gold and beaded bracelets, gold rings, and two gold hand chains.

Trim: The 42-year-old singer put her incredibly toned legs in full view in lace-trimmed black shorts as she exited a tanning salon in the San Fernando Valley

Boho chic: The fashion designer tucked a black tank top into the drawstring waistband of her shorts and donned a red and navy bohemian vintage jacket

The mother of three completed her boho-chic look with a large brown fringed bag and also carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

She accentuated her pout with a shimmery pale pink lipstick and flaunted long pink acrylic nails and a yellow pedicure.

The Dukes of Hazzard star spent about 20 minutes in the salon and emerged with a golden tan.

Jessica beamed as she walked out of the parlor with an assistant and a guard.

Golden glow: Dukes of Hazzard star spent about 20 minutes in the salon and emerged with a golden tan

Good mood: Jessica was beaming as she walked out of the salon, accompanied by an assistant and a security guard

In April, the Open Book author revealed that she had gained and lost 100 pounds three times in her life after her three pregnancies.

The entrepreneur shares daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, three, and son Ace, nine, with husband Eric Johnson, 42.

At the time, the star attributed her slimmer frame to a lot of “hard work, determination and self-love” as she shared a photo of herself in a bikini.

Her 5.8 million Instagram followers left hundreds of supportive comments, with many other moms calling her an “inspiration” and praising her transparency.

“Great performance, not only the weight, but also the confidence. Love to see it! And you look amazing!!’ one fan wrote in the comment section, while another: ‘You look amazing!’

Feeling good: Simpson told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today Show in 2021 that she never weighs herself again, doesn’t own a scale, and follows her intuition with how she feels when choosing her clothes

In her memoir, Open Book, Jessica said she had two tummy tucks in 2015 but ended up in the hospital for nine days after contracting an infection after the second procedure.

“I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left by my back-to-back pregnancies,” she said in her book. “I was so ashamed of my body at the time that I wouldn’t let Eric see me without a white T-shirt on.”

She continued: ‘But the second procedure led to complications: ‘I got an infection – colitis – and vomited so much that I thought I was going to break my stitches. … Doctors spoke earnestly about needing a blood transfusion.’

Although she has had surgery, Jessica refuses to make Botox look young.

“I have no idea how much I weigh,” she said in 2021. “I just want to feel good and be able to zip up my pants. Otherwise I have a different size. I have every size’

The musician uses red light therapy to “tighten” her skin and says she doesn’t want to start cosmetic procedures like Botox injections because she doesn’t want to risk losing her “expressions” on her face.

When asked about her beauty routine, the singer said, “I’ve really delved into red light therapy. I went down a rabbit hole on this amazing facialist and I thought, “Okay, I need something to tighten my skin, I just turned 40. I don’t want to get Botox, I like my facial expressions. That’s what me who I’m.”‘

Jessica and Eric got engaged in November 2010 and the couple married in 2014.

The former reality star admitted in 2019 that she had lost 100 pounds. almost six months after the birth of her third child.

She followed a meal plan and walked 14,000 steps a day with help from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, and has since shared gym updates as she maintained weight loss over the years.

Flashback: Simpson pictured pregnant with her first child in 2012

‘6 months. 100 pounds down (yes, I tipped the scales at 240),’ she wrote on Instagram as she revealed her weight loss.

Simpson told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today Show in 2021 that she never weighs herself again, doesn’t own a scale, and follows her intuition with how she feels when choosing her clothes.

“I have no idea how much I weigh,” she said. “I just want to feel good and be able to zip up my pants. Otherwise I have a different size. I have every size.’