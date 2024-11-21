Jessica Simpson ditches the ring as she attends her cousin’s party without Eric Johnson, amid split rumors

Jessica Simpson ditched her wedding ring when she attended cousin Bronx Wentz’s 16th birthday party this week – amid rumors she has split from husband Eric Johnson.

The singer, 44, married ex-NFL star Johnson, 45, in 2014 and the pair share three children – but haven’t been seen together for months and divorce speculation has reached boiling point.

Jessica’s family gathered around her at the Beverly Hills birthday party for sister Ashlee and ex Pete Wentz’s son — which Johnson was notably absent from.

The star wore a lace dress with deep florals and a black coat with platform boots as she showed off her ring-free finger.

She was accompanied by her children at the party,

Ashlee, 40, joined the soiree with current husband Evan Ross, 36, while she and Jessica’s father Joe Simpson, 66, and mother Tina Ann Drew, 64, were also in attendance.

Doting dad Wentz, 45, was also spotted entering the venue with his young son, 10, who he shares with Meagan Camper.

This comes after it was revealed that Jessica’s friends had contacted divorce lawyers on her behalf.

Sources claim so TMZ that “late last month” someone close to Simpson went to a divorce lawyer in LA, said the star was “unhappy” in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting with the lawyer and Simpson.

Simpson did not contact the attorney directly.

A member of Jessica’s team also reportedly contacted another LA divorce lawyer, but there was no follow-through.

DailyMail.com contacted Simpson’s representatives for comment.

Jessica further fueled split speculation with a scathing post that casts a negative light on someone close to her.

“Interviews in my music room in Nashville where I discovered my special magic,” the singer began in her caption.

Jessica stepped out with her and Johnson’s son Ace, 11

Jessica was notably without her husband amid swirling split rumors

Ashlee, 40, attended with her children and husband Evan

Evan was seen walking around with stepson Bronx (center)

“This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I didn’t deserve.”

Her quote raised eyebrows as followers tried to guess who made her put up with “everything I didn’t deserve.”

‘Ohhh someone’s NOT PLAYING anymore, girls!!! Take notes!!” wrote one fan.

Another said: ‘I’m so sorry you went through what you did.’

One fan said: ‘Are you talking about your husband?’

Then there was one fan who seemed off base: “I feel like she regrets her divorce from Nick. All respect to her.’

In the snapshots, she wore a black coat and platform boots from her eponymous fashion line.

Life and style reported friction in the Texas native’s marriage.

“Eric is fed up with her crazy mood swings,” a source said.

“And Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance. Everyone is wondering how long they can keep going like this…,” the outlet reported.

‘Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know. He said very clearly how difficult it is to live with someone who is so obsessed with surgery and who is usually so far removed from reality.”

The couple hasn’t been spotted together since attending their daughter Birdie’s kindergarten graduation in June.

In addition to Birdie, five, the couple also share daughter Maxwell, 12, and son Ace, 11.

Rumor has it that Jessica and Eric have been living separate lives for about a year.

He hasn’t appeared on her social media since April – which is a clear sign of trouble for the social media-obsessed crowd these days.

Simpson’s sister Ashlee appeared to deny any knowledge of a rift between the couple, but a source said so American weekly the couple is “trying to work out a divorce without disrupting their children’s lives as much as possible.”

The couple are parents to daughters Maxwell, 12, and five-year-old Birdie Mae, and son Ace

Insiders say the couple are desperate to make everything work for the sake of their children and don’t want to make any “hasty decisions” during the holiday season.

“They’re both aware that things have to change if they want to make it work.”

“They’re stuck in a quiet period and they’re both trying to figure out what might have prompted them to bring it back and whether that’s more counseling or something else.”

“They don’t want to make any hasty decisions during the holidays,” the source claimed.

“They have been going through a rough patch together,” the source continued. “But she wants her kids to be okay and she still loves him, and he loves her.”