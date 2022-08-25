Jessica Simpson continues to show off 100lbs weight loss

<!–

Jessica Simpson continues to proudly show off the results of her impressive 100lb weight loss after sharing a revealing new snap to her Instagram on Thursday.

The 42-year-old mother of three, who is currently vacationing in Mexico with husband Eric Johnson, surprised fans in a brown bikini after admitting earlier this year that she once thought her bikini days were over.

“Without having to get through three kids, I had time to accessorize the bikini,” she wrote to her 6.1 million followers, adding, “It’s the little things that make me happy.”

Impressive: Jessica Simpson continues to show off 100lb weight loss in two piece bottoms on vacation in Mexico… after previously thinking she would ‘never’ wear a bikini again

Earlier this year, Jessica wrote in a candid post that she “never thought” she would be able to flaunt her figure over the years following a yo-yo diet.

“I’ve gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally going to wear a BIKINI!!!!!” she wrote.

The singer added: ‘Hard work, Determination, Self-love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.’

Jessica, who turned 42 in July, recently shared a love letter to herself on the occasion of her birthday.

Incredible: Jessica Simpson, 42, wowed in a cropped swimsuit as she said ‘adios’ to her ‘romantic’ outing with her ‘forever love’ and husband Eric Johnson on Thursday

She wrote: ‘Oh, Mrs. 42, watch you lean into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the past 4 decades.

“Everything that has happened or hasn’t happened in my life makes becoming 42 very exciting because I know what it personally takes to stay within FIXED PATIENCE.

“I know myself and I love her very much.”

“I know my purpose, and I must say, ladies and gentlemen, I am equipped to waltz into any dream I hold with confidence. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time for Rock ‘n’ Roll.’

Roll with it: It comes when Jessica revealed she’s taken up roller skating again because it makes her feel young, she said in a recent interview

The Actress Employee of the Month also shared a look at her birthday party, posting photos with friends and family, including her husband Eric Johnson and parents Tina and Joe Simpson.

They include a recording of Simpson blowing out a sparkler on a birthday cake.

She posted about a gift from her nine-year-old son Ace, who gave her a robot costume made of cardboard boxes and a note that read, “World’s best mom ever. I love you so much.”

Simpson, who has daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, three, with both Johnson and Ace, also showed off her bikini body in posts about a July 4 vacation to Lake Austin, Texas.

She said, “We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer vacation and they chose Texas from all over to be with their cousins.

“It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week.”