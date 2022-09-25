Jessica Simpson, 42, showcases slimmed down bod in tiny faux leather shorts at Nordstrom event

It became a family affair as Jessica Simpson celebrated the launch of her fall 2022 collection on Saturday at Nordstrom’s The Grove in Los Angeles.

The singer/actress turned entrepreneur hosted a meet and greet with fans, including her husband Eric Johnson and their three children: daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, three, and son Ace, nine.

The fashion designer has called her new collection a mix of bold colors and silhouettes with a bit of that California cool girl vibe.

For the event, Simpson, 42, showed off her slim figure decked out in black shorts, a figure-hugging top, black and silver cropped jacket.

She also added a pair of black knee-high boots to the ensemble that were decorated with fringes along the sides.

She accessorized with a belt, various rings, earrings and necklaces.

To round out her overall look, the former reality show star had her blonde locks styled long and flowing down the front of her chest and down the middle of her back with a center section.

Before meeting fans and clients, Simpson snuggled next to her husband of just over eight years, holding Birdie in her arms.

Johnson, 43, who played tight with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints during his NFL career in the 2000s, kept it sporty in black pants with a matching hoodie over a brown t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.

He put his right arm around the couple’s son, who was wearing a blue hoodie with gray shorts and black and white sneakers.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Maxwell, showed her personality in a long camouflage jacket over a black t-shirt and faded jeans.

Mommy’s Girl: Simpson had her oldest daughter, Maxwell, by her side as she greeted fans

Proud mum: The former reality star, who revealed she’d lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her daughter Birdie three years ago, purses her lips with her two girls for a photo

Called her mother’s “house photographer” for her handy work with cameras, Maxwell stayed with Simpson as she sat down to sign autographs at the meet and greet.

The event also included a special performance by the LA Roller Girls, who typically wow the audience with a mix of dance, footwork and acrobatics.

At one point, Simpson posed next to four of the LA Roller Girls, all of whom were decked out in skimpy blue jeans with white crop tops.

The new collection includes pillars that Simpson’s brand has become known for, such as flowy dresses and platform shoes. But this relaunch, she decided to amplify things to give people everyday staples, as well as items that make them feel confident.

Ladies on Wheels: The promotional event also included a special performance by the LA Roller Girls, who typically wow the crowd with a mix of dance, footwork and acrobatics, all on roller skates

“I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in my own creative space,” Simpson recently told me People, adding: ‘Right now in my career I am inspired by TV and film and want to bring retro glamor to our all-American denim staple styles. Fashion experiments and channels different parts of ourselves and our lives through what we wear and this campaign allowed me to give life.”

The fashion designer described the new latest launch as a mix of “classically inspired pieces to mix and match or wear from head to toe.”

The latest Jessica Simpson fall 2022 collection is now available.

It’s now been nearly three years since Simpson debuted her trimmed, toned figure, which was the result of a 100-pound weight loss after Birdie’s birth, as reported by a number of publications, including Women’s Health.