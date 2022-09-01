Jessica Simpson, 42, shares a photo of her two eldest children Maxwell, 10, and Ace Knute, 9

Jessica Simpson is a proud mother.

On Wednesday, the Public Affair singer posted a photo of her two oldest children Maxwell (10) and Ace Knute (9) as they went to school.

‘These two had a great first day of school! I am so proud! Heart is full. Growing up and owning. Happy kiddos,” the former reality TV star wrote in her caption.

Kim Kardashian pressed the like button. Her daughter North West is good friends with Maxwell and they often play dates and sleepovers.

Jessica also has three-year-old daughter Birdie Mae.

This comes after Simpson modeled her fall line for her clothing collection.

In August, the 42-year-old blonde beauty starred in the new shoot where she wore Daisy Duke jeans short – which she wore beautifully in her 2005 film The Dukes Of Hazzard – with an orange paisley blouse.

Catherine Bach made short shorts famous when she played Daisy Duke in the TV series Dukes Of Hazzard which aired from 1979 to 1985.

That’s why short shorts are still called Daisy Dukes to this day.

Simpson has modeled the look beautifully.

Jessica’s roller skates were a sparkling bright pink and also a deep green. The star leaned on a white vintage car as she raised an arm in delight.

Family Time: Simpson with her husband Eric Johnson and her three children, mother and extended family

“Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater,” she said in her caption.

Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll… I promise you I’m very good at this.”

Step into your confidence and roll on something new! Introducing Rollstar! ✨” was posted on her Jessica Simpson Style Instagram account.

She has said in a recent interview that she has started roller skating again because it adds so much joy to her life.

The star famously wore roller skates for her music video A Public Affair more than a decade ago.

Roll with it: Simpson in her new campaign for her fall fashion collection has a roller skating theme

She rocked them: the siren wore gorgeous shorts in her 2005 film The Dukes Of Hazzard

The star has worked hard to keep her business thriving after she took over, leaving her with little money in the bank.

In April, she said she was “on a budget” after her credit card was declined.

The pop star had tried to make a purchase from fast food chain Taco Bell but was unsuccessful and is now using cash while joking that she now has to budget while waiting for a new card.

She said, “I don’t have a working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay cash. I recently went to Taco Bell and my card was declined. I’m on a budget, ladies!’

The hitmaker I Wanna Love You Forever went on to explain that there is a “fear” associated with money, but “believes in oneself” when it comes to business decisions.

During a talk show The Real, she said: ‘There is so much fear associated with money. I’m the person you get mad at at the blackjack table. I’ll bring it all out if it’s me driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try even harder.”

It comes just days after the star announced that she will be expanding her eponymous fashion brand – the Jessica Simpson Collection – to include menswear for the first time and wants her husband to model for it.

She said, “We’re going into boys’ and menswear, which I’ve always wanted to do, because I know what a man’s ass should look like in jeans. My husband is a good example of this, but he would never do it. Maybe I can convince him