Jessica Simpson, 42, reveals her DAUGHTER Maxwell, 10, is her fashion photographer

On Friday, the 42-year-old blonde beauty shared that her mini-me daughter Maxwell, 10, was the person who took a glamorous photo of her by a backyard pool.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress was in the business of selling a name tag necklace sold through her Jessica Simpson collection.

Junior shutterbug: The child was seen in a long black T-shirt with her light hair pulled back at sunset while holding a professional camera while in a backyard by an empty swimming pool

Simpson was seen with her long blond hair falling down her back wearing a strappy bathing suit that showed off her tanned body. Her face was invisible.

The star also noted that her fall campaign was coming “soon.”

The star also has son Ace Knute, nine, and daughter Birdie Mae, three, but they appeared to be taking a day off from work.

Jessica has done a fantastic job launching and maintaining her fashion brand, even buying it back last year to take full control of the business.

Simpson runs the label with her mother. Together they design clothing, shoes, wallets, sunglasses and jewelry.

Last week she shared a photo of her two oldest children going back to school.

‘These two had a great first day of school! I am so proud! Heart is full. Growing up and owning. Happy kiddos,” the former reality TV star wrote in her caption.

Kim Kardashian pressed the like button. Her daughter North West is good friends with Maxwell and they often play dates and sleepovers.

This comes after Simpson modeled her fall line for her clothing collection.

In August, the 42-year-old blonde beauty starred in the new shoot where she wore Daisy Duke jean shorts – which she wore beautifully in her 2005 film The Dukes Of Hazzard – with an orange paisley blouse.

Catherine Bach made short shorts famous when she played Daisy Duke in the TV series Dukes Of Hazzard which aired from 1979 to 1985.

That’s why short shorts are still called Daisy Dukes to this day.

Simpson has modeled the look beautifully.

Jessica’s roller skates were a sparkling bright pink and also a deep green. The star leaned on a white vintage car as she raised an arm in delight.

“Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater,” she said in her caption.

Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll… I promise you I’m very good at this.”

Step into your confidence and roll on something new! Introducing Rollstar! ✨” was posted on her Jessica Simpson Style Instagram account.

She has said in a recent interview that she has started roller skating again because it adds so much joy to her life.

The star famously wore roller skates for her music video A Public Affair more than a decade ago.

The star has worked hard to keep her business thriving after she took over, leaving her with little money in the bank.

In April, she said she was “on a budget” after her credit card was declined.

The pop star had tried to make a purchase from fast food chain Taco Bell but was unsuccessful and is now using cash while joking that she now has to budget while waiting for a new card.

She said, “I don’t have a working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay cash. I recently went to Taco Bell and my card was declined. I’m on a budget, ladies!’

The hitmaker I Wanna Love You Forever went on to explain that there is a “fear” associated with money, but “believes in oneself” when it comes to business decisions.

During a talk show The Real, she said: ‘There is so much fear associated with money. I’m the person you get mad at at the blackjack table. I’ll bring it all out if it’s me driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try even harder.”

It comes just days after the star announced that she will be expanding her eponymous fashion brand – the Jessica Simpson Collection – to include menswear for the first time and wants her husband to start modeling for it.

She said, “We’re going into boys’ and menswear, which I’ve always wanted to do, because I know what a man’s ass should look like in jeans. My husband is a good example of this, but he would never do it. Maybe I can convince him