Jessica Rowe finally puts the past to bed as she forgives one-time co-host Karl Stefanovic

Jessica Rowe has opened up about her one-time feud with Karl Stefanovic, telling her podcast listeners on Saturday that she no longer hated the high-profile TV star.

The popular 52-year-old journalist was bitter after she was fired in 2007 as Karl’s co-host on Channel Nine’s Today show.

She never spoke to Karl again before the star appeared on her Listnr Jessica Rowe Big Talk Show podcast a year ago.

Jessica Rowe (pictured) has spoken of her forgiveness to her one-time Today co-host Karl Stefanovic after her humiliating dismissal from Channel Nine in 2007. She thanked the high-profile star on Saturday during her Listnr Jessica Rowe Big Talk Show podcast

Karl, now 48, tearfully apologized for the program and told Jessica he could have done more to protect her.

The outspoken mother of two used her podcast’s one-year anniversary on Saturday to revisit the issue of her firing.

In an emotional statement, Jessica said Karl’s apology lifted a “weight of resentment” she had long carried.

“I didn’t mean to wear it, but it was there. It was my luggage and I felt lighter after our conversation,” she said.

Jessica was bitter after she was fired as co-host of Stefanvoic on Channel Nine’s Today show in 2006. She never spoke to Karl again before the star appeared on her Listnr Jessica Rowe Big Talk Show podcast a year ago. Pictured: Karl Stefanovic and Jessica on Today

She thanked Karl for his “willingness to be vulnerable.”

Karl had appeared on her now popular podcast as Jessica’s first ever guest, telling listeners that if he’d had his time, he would have done things differently.

“Part of the reason I’m here today is to apologize to you,” Karl said on Jessica’s podcast.

‘I am truly sorry. I was not a good host and certainly not a good co-host.’

Karl, now 48, tearfully apologized on Jessica’s podcast, telling his host he could have done more to protect her. Jessica had invited Karl to appear on her podcast so they can talk about the drama and finally put the past to bed

Speaking to Stellar Magazine, the author recalled how uncomfortable it was to see her former co-star Karl Stefanovic for the first time, a year after she left. Pictured together on the Today show in 2006

A year ago, Jessica explained to Stellar Magazine why she asked Karl to appear on the show after the horrific humiliation of her dismissal in 2007.

“I remember seeing Karl in an airport for a year. He walked with a lot of people and I walked with a lot of people, and we just said hello, but we never talked about what happened between us,” she said.

Jessica had invited Karl to appear on her podcast so they can talk about the drama and finally put the past to bed.

“Even though almost 15 years have passed, there are some things that never leave you and feel unresolved, even though we’ve both moved on with our lives and are both much happier people now than we were then,” she said.

After 15 years, Jessica said she still felt bitterness about her 2007 resignation from Nine

In 2006, Jessica came into the limelight when she moved from Channel 10 to the Nine Network to replace Tracy Grimshaw as the co-host of the Today show.

But the scandal struck when Nine’s chief executive Eddie McGuire reportedly asked when he could “bone” Jessica, with reports suggesting he was planning to “fire” her at the time.

He reportedly made the comments during a conversation with his then-deputy Jeffrey Browne and Nine’s head of news and current affairs, Mark Llewellyn.

‘What are we going to do with Jessica? When should we bone her? I think it should be next week,” McGuire had reportedly asked.

Llewellyn is said to have told McGuire that the network would also risk losing Jessica’s husband, Nine News reporter Peter Overton, if they fired her.

McGuire is said to have replied, “Maybe we should take that risk,” before Browne added, “She’s a laughing stock and if we keep her up in the air, we’ll be the laughing stock.”

Headlines: In 2006, then-Channel Nine CEO Eddie McGuire (right) reportedly asked fellow executives when he could “fire” (ie fire) Jessica as co-host of the Today show. McGuire has since denied using the term “bot” in the conversation

McGuire has since denied using the term “bot” in the conversation, which was set out in Llewellyn’s affidavit (made public after he left the network for rival station Seven).

Years later, Jessica spoke of the ‘boning’ incident, saying that people are forgetting ‘how powerful words can be and how they can hurt’, adding that she was still ‘terribly upset’ by what was happening.

“That year was a terrible time in my life and it was not helped by public abuse, abuse from the network I worked for and abuse by someone in charge of that particular network,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.

“It was horrible and it preceded a very dark period in my life. A lot of factors contributed to a perfect storm… and it just makes me terribly sad.”

Jessica left the Today show in 2007 after returning from maternity leave. She later joined Channel Seven as a news anchor and presenter on Weekend Sunrise

In 2013, Jessica moved to Network Ten and hosted morning show Studio 10 along with Ita Buttrose, Joe Hildebrand, Sarah Harris and Denise Drysdale. In March 2018, she announced that she was leaving the program to spend more time with her family

Jessica was subsequently fired from the Today Show in 2007 following her return from maternity leave.

She then joined Channel Seven as a presenter for Seven News in Sydney, before taking part in Dancing with the Stars.

Jessica moved to Weekend Sunrise in late 2010 and stayed there for three years.

In 2013, she signed with Network Ten and hosted the morning show Studio 10 along with Ita Buttrose, Joe Hildebrand, Sarah Harris and Denise Drysdale.

In March 2018, she announced that she was leaving the program to spend more time with her family.