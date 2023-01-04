Jessica Rowe exposes RIGGED Aussie reality show and claims winner was decided before filming

<!–

Jessica Rowe has revealed how an Australian reality show picked a winner before filming started.

The 52-year-old told listeners on her podcast The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show how a celebrity knew they were going to win a show because it was in their contract.

“I recently spoke to a celebrity who had been on a reality TV show and while they knew things would be set up…the winner was decided before the show even started,” she said.

“It actually turned out to be in a certain person’s contract that they were going to win and that was the only way this person was going to participate.”

It comes after one of Australia’s most successful reality TV editors previously revealed the truth about ‘manipulative’ editing techniques.

Jamie Wiggins, who has worked on shows including Holey Moley and The Amazing Race, told the Reload TV Podcast that editing is not responsible for negative portrayals.

“I’ve worked on shows where I had to portray someone as a villain, but it’s never going to happen that we portray someone as a villain who is a really sweet person,” he said.

“You can’t make a villain out of the prettiest, kindest person.”

“When ex-reality stars say they have a bad edit, we never misinterpret anything. It’s more about adding music, looks and sound effects,” explains Wiggins.

“We are usually told on day one that this character is the bad guy. In my opinion, these people [the contestants] are very excited about the idea,” he added.

Wiggins also claimed that he never changes anything a person has said, just “cleans it up.”

“I’ve never made anything up that anyone said. I cleaned up what someone said, but didn’t misrepresent what they said,” he explained.