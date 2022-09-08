Jessica Rowe confesses she struggles to feel sexy after ‘losing a part’ of herself

<!–

Jessica Rowe has revealed that she is concerned about losing her sex appeal as she gets older.

The 52-year-old TV and radio host asked the question ‘Do you get sexy as you get older?’ On Jess Rowe’s Big Talk Show podcast on Wednesday.

She said getting older changed her outlook on life, as she was more focused on caring for her children than preserving her appearance.

“It made me realize that I had lost a part of myself since I became a mother. When I was a mother, that other part of my life, I had to either hide or hide,” she said.

Jessica explained that participating in the reality show The Real Dirty Dancing in 2019 had led to some self-reflection about how she looked good in her fifties.

The mother of two added that she admires fellow podcaster Abbie Chatfield for her openness when it comes to discussing sex.

“I just love Abbie. I want to soak up some of her fierceness about her sexuality and not be ashamed of it,” she said.

Her confession comes after Jessica admitted in July that she had been receiving Botox injections for more than 17 years.

At the time, she called out celebrities for “lying” to their fans about why they look so youthful as they get older.

Jessica has been married to Nine News anchor Peter Overton since 2004 (pictured)

The former Studio 10 host admitted she had tried to hide her early Botox appointments, which she had two to three times a year, from her husband Peter Overton — until he discovered a receipt for the procedure in the mail.

She said she felt “ashamed, ashamed and vain” about the discovery, which is why she kept it hidden for so long.

Jessica began undergoing the procedure at age 35 after she saw an expression of ‘shock and horror on my face’ following the birth of her two daughters, Allegra, 15, and Giselle, 13.

She said Botox “makes her shine that little bit more” when she’s feeling particularly exhausted, and insists that she doesn’t do it for anyone but herself.

Jessica started getting Botox at age 35 after noticing an expression of ‘shock and horror was constantly on my face’ following the birth of her two daughters, Allegra, 15, and Giselle, 13