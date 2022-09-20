Jessica Rowe ‘beyond proud’ of husband Peter Overton’s coverage of Queen’s funeral

Jessica Rowe stood by her husband Peter Overton on Tuesday, following his embarrassing gaffe during Channel Nine’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The television personality paid tribute to the journalist in a message shared on her Instagram.

“More than proud of my dear husband and the Nine news team for their coverage of the Queen’s funeral,” the 52-year-old wrote.

Jessica Rowe stood by her husband Peter Overton on Tuesday, following his embarrassing gaffe during Channel Nine’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. Both pictured

“Come home Petee – the girls, the kitties, Daphne and I miss you!” she added.

Next to the caption was a picture of a television screen showing Peter in London.

On Monday evening, Channel Nine journalists Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were unable to identify Britain’s new Prime Minister as they commented on the Queen’s funeral.

As British Prime Minister Liz Truss climbed out of her car to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Overton and Grimshaw were left wondering who she was.

“So this is an important column, we’re now told,” Overton said.

“Come with us as we try to determine who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy.

‘Hard to identify. Maybe minor members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

Viewers at home posted on social media to point out the blunder.

“Well done Peter Overton. I didn’t know the new prime minister,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘I happened to pass by the living room in my house where my family is watching the Queen’s funeral. Tracy Grimshaw: “And we’re not sure who this is that arrived.”

“Unfortunately we can’t identify everyone, they look like local dignitaries.” It was Liz Truss. I cried.’

Another said: ‘Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw who have no idea who Liz Truss – the new British Prime Minister – is during the live coverage of the Queen’s funeral was so *awks*.’

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Ms. Truss and jokingly asked if she was the mayor of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, or a “minor royal.”

Mrs. Truss (pictured before Monday’s funeral) was the last world leader pictured with the Queen in her last official service, just 48 hours before she died

Moments later, Overton issued a correction.

“I was told that Liz Truss was the new prime minister in the distance, whom she could see jumping out of the car. Thank you so much for that information,” he told viewers.

He then admitted to Nine co-stars Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and British royal expert Dickie Arbiter that their British guest might be better at spotting local famous faces.

“Karl and Ally, and Dickie, Dickie in particular, you’ll see these faces and recognize them better than we do, I think,” Overton said.

Truss was the last world leader pictured alongside the Queen on her last official duty, just 48 hours before she died.