Jessica Rowe, 52, reveals she has been getting Botox for 17 years

Jessica Rowe revealed on Wednesday that she has been on Botox for 17 years, after initially keeping her cosmetic work a secret.

The TV and radio host, 52, also called out celebrities for lying to their fans about why they look so youthful as they get older.

She said on her podcast Jess Rowe’s Big Talk Show: ‘We have to share things like this, otherwise you start to wonder what other people are doing.’

“Now I know that celebrities lie,” she added. ‘They don’t drink green juice.

“I think, ‘No, stop that shit. The only reason your skin looks like this is because you’re getting poison in your face.” Please be honest about it.’

The former Studio 10 host admitted she had tried to hide her early Botox appointments, which she had two to three times a year, from her husband Peter Overton — until he discovered a receipt for the procedure in the mail.

She said she felt “ashamed, ashamed and vain” about the discovery, which is why she kept it hidden for so long.

Jessica went on to say, “[Peter] was bothersome at first. He said, “Pussycat, what a waste of money. That’s vain. You don’t have to get that done.”

“I was embarrassed at first, but then I thought, ‘No, wait a minute. I want to get this done.’

She continued, “It makes me feel better, and I keep getting it done. It’s 17 years later and I feel more like myself.’

Jessica began undergoing the procedure at age 35 after she noticed an expression of ‘shock and horror was constantly on my face’ following the birth of her two daughters, Allegra, 15, and Giselle, 13.

She said Botox “makes her shine that little bit more” when she’s feeling particularly exhausted, insisting she’s not doing it for anyone but herself.

She believes it is important that people do what makes them feel good, and that women who receive Botox are no less feminist than women who choose to age naturally.

“I’m getting Botox, and I’m a feminist, and I believe you can do both,” she said.

“My brand of feminism is about supporting the different choices we make.”