Jessica Plummer is epitome of chic in a plunging black top and pin-striped trousers

Jessica Plummer looked chic as she visited Ralph’s Club by Ralph Lauren in London on Wednesday night.

The former EastEnders star, 30, posed for a storm in a plunging black top which she paired with pinstripe trousers.

Jessica’s stylish wrap-style satin top accentuated her petite waist and she appeared to be going braless underneath.

The stunner, who is known for playing Chantelle Atkins in the BBC soap opera, completed the look with a pair of pointed black heels.

Jessica accentuated her natural beauty with a light layer of makeup and styled her hair in natural curls.

She joined boyfriend and ballet dancer Reece Clark, 27, who cut a suave figure in a navy blue suit and sweater.

In February, the actress said she was going through a period of mourning for her character Chantelle Atkins. who died in September 2020 at the hands of her domestic violence husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Speaking on Netmums’ Sweat, Snot and Tears podcast, she said: “It felt a bit like I just got the news that a friend had become terminally ill or something.

“It’s my character, I should know better than anyone that it’s not real. I felt like I had to suddenly mourn my character, say goodbye to my character.

“In the months leading up to it, I would get dressed in the morning and do things like put on Chantelle’s wedding ring and think oh my goodness, this is the last time she’s going to wear something like that. It was weird.’

Jessica learned of her character’s journey in Christmas 2019 and thought the UK’s lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis would have meant the storyline would have been extended, but realized it was better for the plot to happen as it did happened.

The actress – who later starred in ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ late last year – admitted she thought her departure from Walford would be “worth it” if it resulted in a woman escaping an abusive relationship in real life.

She added: “I was sad to leave EastEnders, but if it means a woman escaping her domestic abusive relationship, it was worth it.”