<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

American Jessica Pegula killed two birds with one stone after her quarterfinal loss to Iga Swiatek, sipping a beer so she could pee before a drug test, while admitting the adult booze helped ease her loss of straight sets.

Pegula had to leave the tournament on Wednesday-evening with a 3-6, 6-7 loss against number 1-seed Swiatek, but looked good after the game.

The No. 8 quarterfinal was the best of her career at the Open, as she improved on her previous best of a third round from the past two years.

Jessica Pegula enjoyed a cold beer on Wednesday night after she left the tournament

And the American had perhaps her strongest season to date in 2022.

She reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals (including the US Open) and became the highest-ranked American tennis player in the world.

She also reached the doubles final at the French Open.

Pegula, 28, had the best US Open run of her career despite losing to Iga Swiatek

Still, Pegula couldn’t get past Swiatek on Wednesday, despite breaking the Polish player six times.

Pegula led in both sets, but only got 59 percent of her first serve when she left the tournament.

Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday for a place in the final.