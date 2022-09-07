Jessica Pegula, daughter of billionaire Bills owner, sets her sight on a US Open title

There is a tale of woe woven into the sports history of Buffalo, New York.

The NFL’s bills went to four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993, falling each time; the NHL’s Sabers have been to the Stanley Cup Finals twice and have lost both; and Buffalo’s NBA team, the Braves, moved to the West Coast in 1978 before establishing themselves as the Los Angeles Clippers. The city even built a stadium in preparation for MLB’s expansion, but was passed over for other venues.

Outside of three titles in indoor lacrosse, Buffalo has never seen success in major sports competitions.

They could claim their first title this weekend, just under 300 miles away, as native daughter Jessica Pegula claims her first singles Grand Slam crown.

Before that, Pegula is preparing to face the top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Arthur Ashe in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Pegula entered this tournament as the highest-ranked American tennis player in the world and remains the only American woman at the US Open after doubles partner Coco Gauff bounced Tuesday night.

It is the fourth time in her career that Pegula has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam – with three of those appearances this year.

It was an excellent year for Pegula in other ways—with increased exposure thanks to her game leading new sponsors.

Jessica Pegula (pictured far left) after her father Terry (center left) bought the Bills in 2014

Pegula was born in Buffalo, New York to Terry and Kim Pegula. Terry became a billionaire through fracking, natural gas development and real estate development.

Terry bought Buffalo’s professional sports teams – the NHL’s Sabers and the NFL’s Bills in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

The latest purchase kept the club in Buffalo amid rumors of a defection, while preventing a purchase from other bidders such as Donald Trump and an investment group including Jon Bon Jovi and key members of Toronto’s Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

With her father sitting at No. 438 on the Forbes list of billionaires, it is often speculated that Pegula is the richest tennis player in the world. She has been branded an heiress in the media and alongside her four other siblings, Jessica is the most visible.

That visibility has led her to attract new sponsors. She recently became the first female athlete to sign with Ready, a sports nutrition brand represented by male athletes such as the NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and NFL’s Aaron Donald. She also has her own skincare company called Ready 24, named ahead of the new deal.

Pegula recently became the first female athlete to sign with Ready, a sports nutrition brand represented by male athletes such as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the NBA and Aaron Donald of the NFL. She also has her own skincare company called Ready 24, named ahead of the new deal. She is pictured, right, after surgery to repair a broken hip in 2017

However, her daily life is less flashy and glamorous and more based on routine and subtlety.

A profile for the US Open by the Buffalo News caught her in a Manhattan dining room, describing her as someone who “could be more easily taken as a tourist than what she really is: an athlete climbing to the top of her sport.”

“Apart from a wedding ring, Pegula has no fine jewelry—no visual evidence that her parents are the billionaire owners of two professional sports teams. Nothing but a few beaded bracelets.’

Those bracelets, made by friend and Australian tennis player Daria Saville – who knocked out Pegula and Gauff last week – are in Sabers and Bills colors.

The latter team fares much better than the former, and Pegula isn’t shy about hiding her pride in the Bills. She yelled at the team at a previous game and was greeted with some cheers in Flushing Meadows – territory of division rival Jets.

In addition to tennis and her family’s teams, Pegula seems to have a great love for sports. Prior to her first game, she attended a Subway Series game between the Yankees and Mets.

Pegula faces world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, to whom she lost in the quarter-finals at the French Open

That love of sports has given Jessie a competitive spirit, as her family calls her.

After she picked up the racket at age 7, she showed enough promise that her family moved south and got her a high-level coach.

She turned pro in 2009, the year she turned 15, and made the qualifiers for her first major at age 17 for the US Open in 2011.

In the following years, however, she suffered a series of injuries that held her back. With knee surgery in 2014, a leg injury in 2016 and hip surgery in 2017, Pegula questioned her longevity in the sport.

Looking back on that time, Pegula’s parents asked her if she wanted to stick with it. Her mother Kim recalled the question, “Why would she want to keep doing this?”

“There are other women whose families rely on them through tennis, but she doesn’t have those worries. She doesn’t have to do this and her life would be so much easier if she didn’t. But it’s because she loves this sport and really does it for herself.”

After multiple surgeries, Pegula has completed the season of her career in 2022, reaching the quarterfinals of three Grand Slam events

Jessie looks back on those comments as a challenge to her dedication to the sport.

“I was committed,” Jessica said, but added, “while maybe I wasn’t as professional as I could be. I don’t think it was meant to be… I’ve always worked very hard. I’ve always put a lot of effort into it and wanted to. But I think at the end of the day it was all the little things that add up.’

Her newfound commitment to professionalism brought her on a new coach in 2019 and she has never looked back. She finished 2019 as 76th in the world. At the end of 2020 she became 62nd. At the close of 2021 she was 18th.

That ranking was thanks to a 2021 Australian Open progressing to the quarter-finals – her first such stretch. There she was bounced by fellow American and eventual runner-up Jennifer Brady.

If that was a sign of things to come, then 2022 was the full realization of that sign. She made it to the quarterfinals of the Aussie Open again, losing to eventual winner Ash Barty.

At the next major, she made the quarters again — her first French Open past the third round. There she met the same opponent she faces tonight, Iga Swiatek. Pegula lost in straight sets 3-6, 2-6 when the Pole eventually won the title.

But that French Open was not all misery in the quarterfinals. With doubles partner Coco Gauff, they ran all the way to the final before going down to French duo Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Pegula failed to go 3-for-3 in 2022 after being knocked out in the third round of Wimbledon, but made a comeback this week in her quarterfinals.

The world number 2 in doubles Gauff (L) and Jessica Pegula (R) reached the final of the French Open

Pegula and Gauff fell into doubles at the US Open and were furious with certain referee calls

Along the way, she showed her competitive side and exploded against a chair umpire in what became a decisive doubles tiebreaker.

However, she kept things together in singles – winning three of her four matches in straight sets. That includes a fourth-round win over two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Pegula will have to use her fire and hold her head to advance to the first semifinals of her career. If not, Swiatek might as well crown himself champion, given the history of Pegula’s victorious opponents.

But the time has come for Pegula to take her first title. While she has the opportunity to play against higher-ranked opponents for the remainder of the tournament, there may not be a better chance for her to win a Grand Slam.

“She’s improved so much, she had her best season this year,” American tennis icon Chris Evert said during her match.

Money cannot buy everything, but it is clear that Pegula has not been able to buy itself in this tournament. Her individual ability, drive and talent have positioned her today.

The Pegula family could bring glory to Buffalo through the Bills or the Sabers, but Jessie has a chance to beat them. During her journey, she made choices to bring her here – 300 miles from home and on the verge of greatness. Now is the time to claim it all for themselves while bringing glory to Buffalo.