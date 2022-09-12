Jessica Mauboy storms the stage in a red latex trench coat as she performs at Night At The Barracks

<!–

Jessica Mauboy stunned the audience as she stormed onto the stage on Night in the barracks Friday in Manly.

The hitmaker, 33, racked up a number of her charts, including “Running Back” and “Burn” at the Sydney event.

The star put on an energetic show and jumped across the stage, much to the delight of the adoring audience.

Jess looked every inch the pop star in a stylish red latex trench coat paired with black pants and a matching top.

The Voice coach completed her look with a pair of black combat boots.

She wore her curly locks and opted for a glossy makeup look.

Singer Becca Hatch supported the star.

Hatch rose to fame as the winner of Triple J’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative in 2017

The ARIA Award winner will soon complete her Boss Lady Tour in Perth, with a final date set for November.

The past 12 months have been huge for Jessica, who has parted ways with Sony Music and her manager as she chooses to enter a new and freer era of music.

Jess is just one of the stars seen in A Night At The Barracks, including Josh Pike taking the stage on September 16.

Other artists include Something For Kate, Sydney Dance Company and The Rubens. The program will conclude with Tim Finn on October 9 with songs from Split Endz and Crowded House.