Jessica Mauboy arrives at Perth Airport while flanked by an entourage

Jessica Mauboy is arguably one of Australia’s most successful singers and media personalities.

So it was no surprise that The Voice Australia coach received the star treatment as she strolled through Perth Airport with a retinue in tow on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was flanked by a hefty bodyguard and a handful of babysitters as she walked through the terminal.

The Burn hitmaker looked every inch the star in a stylish trench coat and aviator sunglasses.

She had her long hair tied up in a scrunchie and decorated with lots of jewelry, including a necklace and earrings.

Jessica was all smiles and clearly in a good mood as she walked beside her entourage.

It comes after the singer reportedly married her longtime beau Themeli Magripilis.

According to the Northern Territory Times, Mauboy exchanged vows with Themeli in July at a small church ceremony in Darwin, followed by a reception for more than 300 guests at the Mindil Beach Casino Resort.

Sources close to the couple reportedly told the publication there was no “dry eye in the crowd.”

Jessica and Themeli’s evening reception reportedly took place on the resort’s lawn, which overlooks Mindil Beach.

A marquee with mirrored windows was erected, while the lawn in front of the reception was decorated with lanterns for guests to mill around.

The Voice Australia fellow judges Keith Urban, Rita Ora and Guy Sebastian were not present.

Jessica and Themeli, 32, who have been dating since they were 18, got engaged on holiday in Greece in 2019.