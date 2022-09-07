Jessica Hart looks casual cool as she leaves a pampering session in Beverly Hills

<!–

Jessica Hart was the epitome of easy, cool chic on Tuesday when she treated herself to a session at Le Jolie Medi Spa in Beverly Hills.

The 36-year-old model was all smiles and left the famous spa in an oversized white t-shirt tucked into baggy yellow sweatpants.

She paired the look with a pair of pristine white sneakers and a beige flat-brimmed Snap-On hat.

The founder of LUMABeauty kept her blonde locks straight and untied under her cap while letting her natural beauty shine without a lick of makeup.

At one point, Jessica smiled and threw a peace sign at the camera with her hand, looking relaxed and content.

It comes after she recently celebrated the birth of her second child, newborn son Glorious Hart, who she shares with her NASCAR driver fiancé James Kirkham.

Jessica posted a tribute to her son on Instagram last month after she gave birth to him in February.

Alongside some precious snaps, she wrote: 'Here he is…. Our most important man, Glorious!

“He came into our lives on 2.2.22 and completed our family. He’s the happiest, most laid-back baby and his big sisters love him.”

Glorious is Jessica’s second child with her fiancé.

The former Victoria’s Secret model announced last June that she was expecting her second child and confirmed she was six weeks pregnant.

Her happy announcement came just seven months after she and James, 37, welcomed daughter Baby.

Glorious is Jessica’s second child with her fiancé, 37, (right)