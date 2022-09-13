Jessica Hart flashes her famous gap-toothed smile as she goes makeup free to a gym session in LA

<!–

Earlier this year she gave birth to her second child.

And Australian model Jessica Hart enjoyed some “me time” on Monday, heading to a quick gym session in West Hollywood.

The glowing Victoria’s Secret was in a good mood, flashing her famous teeth-gap smile as she left training.

She wore gray three-quarter leggings and an oversized Las Vegas motorcycle race jersey that flooded her incredible figure.

With her phone in one hand and car keys in the other, she paired the outfit with a pair of black sneakers and earrings with safety pins.

The founder of LUMABeauty kept her blonde hair loose and tucked it behind her ears while letting her natural beauty shine without a lick of makeup.

At one point, Jessica threw up her signature peace sign.

Jessica welcomed her second child, son Glorious Hart, with her NASCAR driver fiancé James Kirkham in February.

Jessica posted a tribute to her son on Instagram last month.

Alongside some precious snaps of her ass, she wrote: ‘Here he is…. Our most important man, Glorious!

“He came into our lives on 2.2.22 and completed our family. He’s the happiest, most laid-back baby and his big sisters love him.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model announced last June that she was expecting her second child and confirmed she was six weeks pregnant.

Her happy announcement came just seven months after she and James, 37, welcomed daughter Baby.