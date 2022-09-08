Jessica Chastain tries to figure out if her co-worker is a killer in The Good Nurse trailer

A nurse’s tiring life takes a deadly new twist in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Good Nurse, based on a gripping true story.

Jessica Chastain plays the title character, a nurse and single mother who hears disturbing rumors about her colleague Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who was dubbed the Angel of Death after his arrest in 2003.

The thriller is based on the 2013 book of the same name, which tells the haunting true story of Cullen, who has been confirmed to have killed at least 29 people, but is believed to have possibly killed more than 400 people, and how Chastain’s character, a nurse named Amy Loughren, helped him stop.

Trailer: A nurse’s tiring life takes a deadly new twist in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Good Nurse, based on a gripping true story

True story: Jessica Chastain plays the title character, a nurse and a single mother who hears disturbing rumors about her colleague Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who was dubbed the Angel of Death after his arrest in 2003

The trailer opens with Amy waiting in a restaurant when the door opens and Charlie walks over to Amy’s table asking, “What’s going on?”

“Only, you know, the work was pretty awful without you there. You and I were partners,” Amy asks, though Charlie says, “I don’t want to talk about work.”

“Is it because … what they say is true?” a visibly nervous Amy asks Charlie, who opens his eyes and looks at Amy.

Waiting: The trailer opens as Amy waits in a restaurant when the door opens and Charlie walks over to Amy’s table asking, “What’s going on?”

True: “Is it because… what they say is true?” a visibly nervous Amy asks Charlie, who opens his eyes and looks at Amy

The trailer shows a scene where they worked together as Charlie asks how the girls were, and she says, “They’re really good, but I work a lot.”

Amy is seen at home, where her nanny says she still owes her for last week, but says it can wait, though Amy insists and hands over some money while kissing her girls goodbye as they go to school.

Back at work, Kim Dickens’ character introduces Amy to Agent Braun (Noah Emmerich), who asks if she remembers a patient named Ana Martinez.

Girls: The trailer shows a scene where they worked together as Charlie asks how the girls were, and she says, ‘They’re really good, but I work a lot’

Nanny: Amy is seen at home where her nanny says she still owes her for last week but she says it can wait, though Amy insists and hands over some money as she kisses her girls goodbye as they go to school

Amy says she does, adding that her death was sudden when she handed over some papers from another officer (Nnamdi Asomugha).

Amy says there’s “insulin in her system,” adding that it’s a “double medication error” that’s “really rare.”

The other officer asks if Charlie Cullen could be involved, which surprises Amy.

Suddenly: Amy says she does, adding that her death was sudden, when she handed over some papers from another officer (Nnamdi Asomugha)

Involved: The other officer asks if Charlie Cullen could be involved, which surprises Amy

She has been seen taking care of another patient and said she “cannot understand how cute your little Vanessa is,” although the woman asks, “Who is Vanessa?”

Amy sees another card and says, “Oh my god, there’s insulin in her system” as a code blue alarm goes off and she runs down the hall.

The officers visit Amy’s home and reveal that Cullen has been to nine different hospitals, and Amy adds, “No, the hospital would have done something.”

Who: She’s seen taking care of another patient and said she “can’t understand how cute your little Vanessa is,” although the woman asks, “Who is Vanessa?”

Insulin: Amy sees another card and says, ‘Oh my god, there’s insulin in her system’ as a code blue alarm goes off and she runs down the hall

Amy meets another woman and asks if she remembers working with Charlie and she says she does.

“There was a rumor about him. They found insulin in a dead man’s bag of saline,” which clearly shocks Amy.

She returns to her girls one night, terrified to find Charlie there waiting for her, while one of the girls asks, “Why are you acting weird, Mom?”

Girls: She returns to her girls one night, terrified to find Charlie there waiting for her, while one of the girls asks, ‘Why are you acting weird, Mom?

The trailer shows some dramatic shots where the other officer says that Charlie is just getting a new job at another hospital and it’s all going on.

The trailer ends back where it started – at the restaurant – with a new wrinkle, revealing that Amy is wired and the cops are listening in as the trailer comes to a close.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) from a script by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Last Night in Soho), The Good Nurse has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday and arrives in select theaters October 19 and on Netflix. 26th of October.

Again, the trailer shows some dramatic shots with the other officer saying that Charlie is just getting a new job at another hospital and it’s all going on