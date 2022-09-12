Jessica Chastain rocks a jumpsuit at The Good Nurse premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain turned up the heat as she graced the red carpet at the world premiere of her new movie The Good Nurse in a matching crimson jumpsuit.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner added a healthy dose of style to the Toronto International Film Festival with her outfit, which was sleeveless and emphasized her fit arms.

She stars in the true crime thriller The Good Nurse, in which she plays a struggling single mother trying to survive her demanding career as a nurse at a New Jersey hospital.

She initially develops a rapport with a new nurse (played by Eddie Redmayne), but after several of her patients who seemed to be improving under unusual circumstances die, she begins to suspect him of foul play.

Jessica’s chic red carpet look featured wide legs that reached all the way to the floor and completely covered her beige platform shoes.

The slim top emphasized her slim figure and the sleeveless design featured narrow, jeweled straps.

She turned to reveal that the straps ran together across her bare back, culminating in a jeweled ring.

Jessica wore her red hair in a bun, with curly locks dangling to frame her impeccably made-up face.

Her counterpart Eddie Redmayne supported her at the Princess of Wales Theater premiere.

The Academy Award-winning actor contrasted Jessica’s minimalist jumpsuit with a busy green, black and gray plaid blazer with wide pointed lapels.

He contrasted it with crisp brown trousers and paired his white button-up shirt with a slim black tie.

Redmayne plays Charles Cullen in The Good Nurse, who is responsible for 29 confirmed deaths.

However, the serial killer claimed to have killed as many as 40 people, and some investigators involved in the case believe he may have killed more than 300 people, making him possibly the deadliest American serial killer, according to Charles Graeber’s 2007 New York Magazine story, which formed the basis for his 2013 book and, in turn, the film.

American star Noah Emmerich, who plays a detective who investigates patient deaths, looked neat in a dark checked suit with a white shirt without a tie.

Kim Dickens, who can also be seen in The Good Nurse, looked glamorous in an elegant black one-shoulder dress with a separate halterneck collar.

Nnamdi Asomugha, who plays another detective, opted for a more formal look with a black tuxedo with peaked lapels, although he skipped a tie.

Jessica looked affectionate as she hugged her young costar Alix West Lefler at the premiere.

The young actress wore a pretty quilted seafoam green dress and contrasted it with cool white sneakers.

She also accessories with a white textured bag-like handbag.

The Good Nurse will be released in US theaters on October 19, followed by a streaming release on Netflix on October 26.