Jessica Chastain looks radiant in a pink crochet midi dress as she promotes film ‘The Good Nurse’

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne looked excited when they got the International Film Festival Saturday in Toronto.

The American actress, 45, looked radiant as she laughed and joked as she discussed her film career in front of her co-stars Eddie, 40, and Nnamdi Asomugha41.

The actress attended the film festival with her co-stars to promote their latest film The good nurse.

And Jessica wowed in a dusty pink crochet lace midi dress with a plunging neckline and plunging neckline.

The Molly’s game star also sported a natural makeup look and chose to wear her auburn locks in a sleek and straight style.

The movie star looked happy and relaxed as she sat in the studio among other actors and members of the industry.

Meanwhile, Eddie opted for a more casual look for the day ahead.

By wearing a chunky knit sweater with the words ‘You and I are Earth’ on the front.

The actor, best known for his roles in biopics and blockbusters, decided to team his casual sweater with classic black jeans and styled his hair in tousled waves.

However, Nnamdi opted for a smart casual look that consisted of a white T-shirt, a gray overshirt and black jeans.

Jessica plays the role of nurse ‘Amy Loughren’ in the film ‘The Good Nurse’ written by Scottish screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns35.

The crime drama film, directed by Tobias Lindholm45, tells the gruesome true story of Charles Cullen (played by Eddie), the serial killer who used his position as a nurse to kill up to 40 patients.

According to People Jessica plays a compassionate nurse and single mother with a life-threatening heart condition.

It is being stretched to its physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU, according to the film’s official synopsis.

However, Amy’s life seems to be getting better when Charlie, a new nurse at the hospital, enters the picture.

However, an investigation into the deaths of patients soon pinpoints him as the prime suspect.

And in the trailer, Amy meets Charlie at a restaurant to find out more after he stops working at the hospital.

And confronts him with ‘Is it because what they say is true?’

And when researchers start to question Amy about the patients, she learns that they died of “double medication errors” where they received too much insulin.

The film is based on the 2013 book ‘The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder by means of Charles Graeber.

And ‘The Good Nurse’ will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 and will hit theaters and Netflix on October 26.

The Toronto International Film Festival returned on September 8 and will continue through September 18 for its 47th edition.

The Film Festival includes 11 days of international and Canadian cinema.

And there will be special events featuring some of the biggest names in cinema.

And TIFF’s industry conference offers a diverse and innovative perspective on the art of business and film.

Festival CEO Cameron Baileyrecently indicated that the full lineup will consist of some 200 feature films and about 40 short films.

And is the biggest lineup the festival has booked since the pre-pandemic 2019 edition.