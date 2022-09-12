Jessica Chastain is left in fit of giggles by co-star Eddie Redmayne at Toronto Film Festival

<!–

They say good chemistry is a must when it comes to making a movie.

And Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne seem to have it on hand if the press conference of their new movie The Good Nurse has anything to offer.

Eddie appeared to leave his co-star in a fit of giggles when he spoke about their new Netflix movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Oscar-winning actress Jessica, 45, was all smiles and looked stunning in an all-black ensemble for the event.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress looked stylish with a satin blazer over her shoulders while teaming the look with matching trousers.

She completed the look with a chiffon shirt and looked quintessentially beautiful with her auburn locks styled in voluminous waves, while her features were emphasized with a glamorous makeup palette.

Eddie, 40, a fellow Oscar winner, looked smart in a black sweater, jeans and a chic look with a pair of patent leather shoes.

Jessica stars in the true crime thriller The Good Nurse, in which she plays a struggling single mother trying to survive her demanding career as a nurse at a New Jersey hospital.

She initially develops a rapport with a new nurse (played by Eddie), but after several of her patients who seemed to be improving under unusual circumstances die, she begins to suspect him of foul play.

Eddie plays Charles Cullen in the film responsible for 29 confirmed deaths.

However, the serial killer claimed to have killed as many as 40 people, and some investigators involved in the case believe he may have killed more than 300 people.

This makes him possibly the most deadly American serial killer, according to Charles Graeber’s 2007 New York Magazine story, which formed the basis for his 2013 book and, in turn, the movie.

American star Noah Emmerich, who plays a detective who investigates patient deaths, looked neat in a dark checked suit with a white shirt without a tie.

The Good Nurse will hit theaters on October 19, followed by a streaming release on Netflix on October 26

