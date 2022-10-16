Jessica Chastain is a vision in flowing floral gown at Academy Museum Gala in LA

Jessica Chastain was one of the stars who attended Saturday night’s annual Academy Museum Gala, held at the museum’s Los Angeles headquarters.

The Academy Award winner, 45, was visionary in a flowing white strapless gown with a vibrant floral pattern and matching floor-length cape.

Her toned legs peeked through two thigh-high slits in the show-stopping number as she sauntered down the red carpet.

Jessica rocked sparkly platform heels that boosted her petite frame.

Instead of jewelry, the Zero Dark Thirty actress debuted a metallic gold manicure.

Jessica’s long auburn hair was tucked behind one ear and cascaded down her chest in glamorous curls.

Her pout was painted a shimmery mauve hue, and she brushed shimmering eyeshadow across her lids.

At the event, Jessica was photographed posing with her The Good Nurse co-star and fellow Academy Award winner, Eddie Redmayne.

The Danish girl’s actor looked classy in a fitted black suit paired with a mint green shirt and thin tie.

Julia Roberts is expected to receive the first-ever Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala, which will be held for the second time this year.

When first held last September, the star-studded event managed to raise a whopping $11 million for the new museum, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other honors this year include Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton, who is receiving the Visionary Award, which “honours an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the cinematic art.”

The Vantage Award honoring “an artist or scholar who has helped contextualize and challenge dominant narratives surrounding cinema” goes to Steve McQueen, director of 12 Years A Slave and Shame.

Parasite producer Miky Lee, who is also Vice-Chairman of the Academy Museum Board, will receive the Pillar Award in honor of her “exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.”

Oscar-winning actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry will co-chair the gala with TV impresario Ryan Murphy and successful horror producer Jason Blum.

Former TCM presenter Jacqueline Stewart, who was named head of the Academy Museum in July, praised Julia earlier this year when it was announced she would receive the icon award.

Over the course of her extensive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are excited to honor her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts,” she gushed.

“We are very grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, Rolex and our co-chairs and the host committee for making our second annual gala a night to remember.”

The Academy Museum opened just four days after the first gala last year, sparking a storm of controversy over its political leanings.

Critics have criticized the museum for emphasizing the contributions of various minorities to the American film industry, while virtually ignoring the white Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe who played a major role in creating Hollywood.

The museum responded to the backlash by announcing in March that they will add a permanent exhibit highlighting the Jewish history of the film industry.