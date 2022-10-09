Jessica Chastain cuts a chic figure as she joins co-star Eddie Redmayne at The Good Nurse screening

Jessica Chastain was the epitome of chic when she attended a screening of her new Netflix film The Good Nurse in London on Sunday night.

The Oscar winner, 45, appeared in high spirits as she joined her co-star Eddie Redmayne at the Ham Yard Hotel event.

Jessica plays the title character, in the true story, who hears some disturbing rumors about her colleague who was dubbed the Angel of Death after his arrest in 2003.

The actress looked stunning in a deep cream colored cardigan that offered a glimpse of her sheer black lingerie underneath.

She completed the look with smart black pants and slipped her feet on matching pointed heels.

Jessica accentuated her natural beauty with a light coat of makeup and styled her auburn locks over one shoulder.

Hollywood heavyweights take the stage for a question-and-answer session after the film’s screening.

Eddie, 40, looked smart in a graphic knit sweater he wore over a crisp white shirt.

Sweeping his dark brown locks to one side, the star wore dark trousers and matching patent leather shoes.

Q&A: The Hollywood heavyweights took the stage for a Q&A session after the screening (left to right) Wendy Ide, Tobias Lindholm, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Amy Loughren

The thriller is based on the 2013 book of the same name, which tells the haunting true story of Cullen, who has been confirmed to have killed at least 29 people, but is believed to have possibly killed more than 400 people, and how Chastain’s character, a nurse named Amy Loughren, helped him stop.

The trailer opens with Amy waiting in a restaurant when the door opens and Charlie walks over to Amy’s table asking, “What’s going on?”

“Only, you know, the work was pretty awful without you there. You and I were partners,” Amy asks, though Charlie says, “I don’t want to talk about work.”

“Is it because … what they say is true?” a visibly nervous Amy asks Charlie, who opens his eyes and looks at Amy.

Later at work, her character sees a card and says, ‘Oh my god, there’s insulin in her system’ as a code blue alarm goes off and she runs down the hall.

The officers visit Amy’s home and reveal that Cullen has been to nine different hospitals, and Amy adds, “No, the hospital would have done something.”

Amy meets a fellow nurse and asks if she remembers working with Charlie and she says she does.

“There was a rumor about him. They found insulin in a dead man’s bag of saline,” which clearly shocks Amy.

She returns to her girls one night, terrified to find Charlie there waiting for her, while one of the girls asks, “Why are you acting weird, Mom?”

The trailer shows some dramatic shots where the other officer says that Charlie is just getting a new job at another hospital and it’s all going on.

The trailer ends back where it started – at the restaurant – with a new wrinkle, revealing that Amy is wired and the cops are listening in as the trailer comes to a close.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) from a script by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Last Night in Soho), The Good Nurse has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday and arrives in select theaters October 19 and on Netflix. 26th of October.

