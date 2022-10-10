Jessica Chastain cuddles up to Eddie Redmayne’s wife Hannah Bagshawe at The Good Nurse premiere

Jessica Chastain looked stunning as she graced the red carpet at the premiere of The Good Nurse at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday.

The Oscar winner, 45, appeared in good spirits as she cuddled up with Eddie Redmayne’s wife, Hannah Bagshawe, at the swanky event.

The BFI London Film Festival was first established in 1957 and today screens more than 300 films, documentaries and short films from around 50 countries.

Friends: Jessica Chastain, 45, cuddled up with Eddie Redmayne’s wife Hannah Bagshawe, 40, at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Good Nurse on Monday

Jessica slipped into a form-fitting orange dress with a plunging neckline and revealing slit for the premiere.

The chic frock had long sleeves and the star completed the look with a pair towering gold platform heels.

The friends were overjoyed to see each other and enjoyed a friendly hug before posing for the cameras.

Saucy: Jessica (right) slipped into an orange dress hugging her figure for the premiere with a plunging neckline and revealing slit

Friends: The friends were overjoyed to see each other and enjoyed a friendly hug before posing for the cameras

Stunning: The chic frock had long sleeves and the star completed the look with a pair of sky-high gold platform heels

Jessica wore a radiant makeup palette and shaped her auburn locks into a soft wave.

The beauty completed the stunning look with chandelier earrings and a matching diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, antique dealer Hannah, who shares daughter Iris, six- and four-year-old son Luke with the actor, opted for a quirky black dress.

Glamour: Jessica wore a radiant makeup palette and brought her auburn locks into a soft wave

Sparkles: The beauty completed the gorgeous look with chandelier earrings and a matching diamond necklace (pictured with co-star Eddie)

Fans: The stunner posed for selfies and signed autographs before taking a seat in the screening

Posing: Jessica caused a storm as she graced the red carpet for the star-studded premiere

The ensemble had a sculpted bodice and a thigh-high split and was decorated with ruffles and pleated details.

To make her slender frame extra tall, Hannah wore a pair of metallic heels while sporting a natural makeup look.

She ditched jewelry and let the outfit speak for itself, letting her hair fall back in a wet look style.

Beaming: Jessica beamed as she posed for cameras for the all-important screening

Smarty Pants: Eddy, 40, looked smart in a smart black suit with a sequined back panel

Brave: He wore the look over a crisp white shirt and also wore a pair of patent black Chelsea boots

Eddy, 40, looked smart in a smart black suit with a sequined back panel.

He wore the look over a crisp white shirt and also wore a pair of patent black Chelsea boots.

The thriller is based on the 2013 book of the same name, which tells the haunting true story of Cullen, who has been confirmed to have killed at least 29 people, but is believed to have possibly killed more than 400 people, and how Chastain’s character, a nurse named Amy Loughren, helped him stop.

Selfie: Jessica posed for selfies with the crowd of avid movie fans

Posing: The duo posed together in front of the sea of ​​cameras at the BFI Film Festival event

Stars: (L-R) Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, the real-life Amy Loughren and director Tobias Lindholm

The trailer opens with Amy waiting in a restaurant when the door opens and Charlie walks over to Amy’s table asking, “What’s going on?”

“Only, you know, the work was pretty awful without you there. You and I were partners,” Amy asks, though Charlie says, “I don’t want to talk about work.”

“Is it because … what they say is true?” a visibly nervous Amy asks Charlie, who opens his eyes and looks at Amy.

Crowds: The crowd cheered as the stars arrived on the red carpet

Chic: antique dealer Hannah, who shares daughter Iris, six- and four-year-old son Luke with the actor, meanwhile opted for a quirky black dress

Quirky: the ensemble featured a sculpted bodice and a thigh-high split and was decorated with ruffles and pleated details

Later at work, her character sees a card and says, ‘Oh my god, there’s insulin in her system’ as a code blue alarm goes off and she runs down the hall.

The officers visit Amy’s home and reveal that Cullen has been to nine different hospitals, and Amy adds, “No, the hospital would have done something.”

Amy meets a fellow nurse and asks if she remembers working with Charlie and she says she does.

Showing off her stuff: Adding extra height to her slim frame Hannah wore a pair of metallic heels while sporting a natural makeup look

Thriller: The Thriller is an adaptation of the 2013 book of the same name, which tells the terrifying true story of Cullen, who has been confirmed to have killed at least 29 people

“There was a rumor about him. They found insulin in a dead man’s bag of saline,” which clearly shocks Amy.

She returns to her girls one night, terrified to find Charlie there waiting for her, while one of the girls asks, “Why are you acting weird, Mom?”

The trailer shows some dramatic shots where the other officer says that Charlie is just getting a new job at another hospital and it’s all going on.

The trailer ends back where it started – at the restaurant – with a new wrinkle, revealing that Amy is wired and the cops are listening in as the trailer comes to a close.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) from a script by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Last Night in Soho), The Good Nurse has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday and arrives in select theaters October 19 and on Netflix October 26. .