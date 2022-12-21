Jessica Camilleri who beheaded mother charged with ripping hair from heads of two prison officers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Sydney woman who decapitated her mother in a frenzied attack with more than 100 stab wounds has admitted to assaulting and wounding two prison guards while she was in jail.

Jessica Camilleri was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for the brutal murder at her mother’s western Sydney home in 2019.

The 29-year-old was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter for the bloody attack in which she stabbed her mother at least 100 times, slit her face open and decapitated her with a flurry of blows.

She was sentenced to spend more than two decades in Silverwater Prison, where it can now be revealed that she assaulted and injured two corrective officers.

Jessica Camilleri, who decapitated her mother in a frenzied attack with more than 100 stab wounds in 2019, has admitted to assaulting and wounding two prison guards while they were in jail

Ms Camilleri used seven knives to butcher her mother Rita (pictured), four of which broke during the frantic stabbing

Ms Camilleri appeared in Burwood’s local court via video link on Wednesday after admitting to twice assaulting and actually causing bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Court documents viewed exclusively by NCA NewsWire show she assaulted a female corrective officer in August last year and another two months later in October.

Officers were exiting the prisoner’s cell in August when she rushed to the closing door and slipped through the opening, police records show.

She was told to go back to her cell and started walking back to the door when a prison guard turned her head to talk to another prisoner.

Ms. Camilleri reached out, grabbed her by the hair and pulled a handful of hair “off her scalp,” according to police facts. She was then stopped by three officers.

The victim was left with a long bald spot on her scalp where her hair had been forcefully pulled from the roots.

When Ms Camilleri was interviewed about the painful attack, she admitted to pulling the officer’s hair but said she thought it was ‘just a few strands’.

“I just wanted to give (her) a little taste of (her) own medicine for the s*** they’ve done to me…since I’ve been here,” she told police two days after the attack.

Less than two months later, the 29-year-old similarly assaulted another prison guard in the yard.

While she was partially restrained by an officer who tried to take her back to her cell, the court documents show that she snatched a handful of another officer’s hair and pulled it.

Ms Camilleri assaulted a female Correctional Service officer in August last year and another two months later in October, ripping the hair off the heads of prison guards in both assaults

The victim cried out in pain, but Ms. Camilleri wouldn’t let go until she was stopped by a third officer.

The jailer lost a worrying amount of her hair during the attack, leaving two bald patches on her scalp. She also reported swelling and bruising along the right side of her shoulder and neck due to the force of Mrs. Camilleri’s grip.

Two weeks after the attack, the prisoner agreed “that’s pretty much what happened” when police suggested the sequence of events.

Both offenses carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

On Wednesday, the Burwood court heard that Ms Camilleri will be sentenced to court sentencing next year. She will return to court on February 3.

During her trial over her mother’s gruesome death, the 29-year-old was described by Justice Helen Wilson as a “significantly disabled offender.”

‘The handicap of the perpetrator arouses sympathy; her behavior is such that it could garner the strongest conviction and sentence,” said the NSW Supreme Court judge.

Judge Wilson labeled the bloody murder “a crime of extraordinary cruelty and brutality.” The court heard that Mrs. Camilleri cut off the tip of her mother’s nose and cut out her tongue and eyeballs.

She used seven knives to butcher the elderly woman, four of which broke during the frantic stabbing, the court was told.