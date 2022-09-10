<!–

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay is pregnant!

The actress, who played Lady Sybil in the historical drama, rocked her baby bump as she attended the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, announcing the news that she and her husband Ziggy Heath are expecting.

Jessica, 32, previously revealed she had undergone four rounds of IVF treatment in hopes of having her first child when she shared her fertility journey with her social media followers in a candid post earlier this year.

At the ceremony, Jessica looked stunning in a dramatic strapless black dress with shimmering details and matching heels as she graced the red carpet.

Jessica completed her glamorous ensemble with a pair of leather gloves and accessories with dazzling silver jewelry.

The beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features while styling her brunette locks straight.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Jessica previously revealed that she was undergoing IVF treatment with her husband Ziggy.

She shared insight into her fertility issues with a candid Instagram post to celebrate International Women’s Day, along with a video of her administering hormone injections.

Jessica tied the knot with husband Ziggy at a low-key wedding in 2020 with just 30 guests in attendance due to Covid restrictions, three years after meeting on the Hulu drama Harlots.

In the post, Jessica shared an accelerated video of her injecting the hormones into her stomach, increasing the number of eggs produced by the ovaries.

The star shared a passionate caption reminding her followers that “their bodies are not the enemy,” while also revealing that she is on her fourth IVF treatment.

She wrote: ‘Happy International Women’s Day! We do difficult things and then dance x

“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve while going through pain and heartache.

“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. Does not matter what. I send love and support to every woman I’ve ever met and all the ones I don’t, but know what this is.

“I highly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love.’

In vitro fertilization, known as IVF, is a medical procedure in which a woman inserts an already fertilized egg into her uterus to conceive, and is usually used when a couple is unable to conceive naturally.

Usually, women are asked to inject themselves with a follicle-stimulating hormone to increase the number of eggs available to increase the chance of success.

The sperm and egg are then removed from the body of a man and woman before being combined in a lab, and the embryo is then reinserted into the woman.