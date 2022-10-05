Jessica Brown Findlay flaunts her growing baby bump as she steps out with her husband Ziggy Heath

<!–

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay gears up for her biggest role yet – as a real mom.

And the pregnant actress, 33, known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in ITV’s hit period drama, was seen on Wednesday heading to an East London cafe with her husband, Harlots actor Ziggy Heath.

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in September 2020, coordinated their outfits, both opting for matching open-toe sandals.

Jessica showed off her blossoming baby bump in a collared, puff-sleeved denim mini dress, which she styled with a black and white patterned cardigan.

She styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves and protected her eyes with oval sunglasses for the outing.

Her husband Ziggy kept it casual in black Adidas track pants and a gray T-shirt, worn under a burnt orange shirt.

He framed his face with square glasses and smoothed out his dark locks.

Jessica kept her pregnancy a secret until she revealed her belly at the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in September.

Earlier this year, on International Women’s Day, she revealed that she had undergone IVF treatment four times in hopes of having her first child.

In the post, Jessica shared an accelerated video of her injecting the hormones into her stomach, increasing the number of eggs produced by the ovaries.

The star shared a passionate caption reminding her followers that “their bodies are not the enemy,” while also revealing that she is on her fourth IVF treatment.

She wrote: ‘Happy International Women’s Day! We do difficult things and then dance x

“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve while going through pain and heartache.

“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. Does not matter what. I send love and support to every woman I’ve ever met and all the ones I don’t, but know what this is.

“I highly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love.’

In vitro fertilization, known as IVF, is a medical procedure in which a woman inserts an already fertilized egg into her uterus to conceive, and is usually used when a couple is unable to conceive naturally.

Usually, women are asked to inject themselves with a follicle-stimulating hormone to increase the number of eggs available to increase the chance of success.

The sperm and egg are then removed from the body of a man and woman, before being combined in a lab, and the embryo is then reinserted into the woman.

Jessica tied the knot with husband Ziggy at a low-key wedding in 2020 with just 30 guests in attendance due to Covid restrictions, three years after meeting on the Hulu drama Harlots.