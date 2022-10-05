Jessica Brown Findlay flaunts her growing baby bump as she steps out with her husband Ziggy Heath
Pregnant Jessica Brown Findlay shows off her growing baby bump in a denim dress as she goes to a cafe in London with husband Ziggy Heath
Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay gears up for her biggest role yet – as a real mom.
And the pregnant actress, 33, known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in ITV’s hit period drama, was seen on Wednesday heading to an East London cafe with her husband, Harlots actor Ziggy Heath.
The couple, who married in a private ceremony in September 2020, coordinated their outfits, both opting for matching open-toe sandals.
Expected: Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay was seen heading to an East London cafe with her husband, Harlots actor Ziggy Heath
Jessica showed off her blossoming baby bump in a collared, puff-sleeved denim mini dress, which she styled with a black and white patterned cardigan.
She styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves and protected her eyes with oval sunglasses for the outing.
Her husband Ziggy kept it casual in black Adidas track pants and a gray T-shirt, worn under a burnt orange shirt.
He framed his face with square glasses and smoothed out his dark locks.
Stylish: Jessica showed off her blossoming baby bump in a denim collared mini dress with puff sleeves, which she styled with a black and white patterned cardigan
Jessica kept her pregnancy a secret until she revealed her belly at the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in September.
Earlier this year, on International Women’s Day, she revealed that she had undergone IVF treatment four times in hopes of having her first child.
In the post, Jessica shared an accelerated video of her injecting the hormones into her stomach, increasing the number of eggs produced by the ovaries.
The star shared a passionate caption reminding her followers that “their bodies are not the enemy,” while also revealing that she is on her fourth IVF treatment.
Congratulations! Jessica kept her pregnancy a secret until she revealed her belly at the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in September
Stunning: The actress, who played Lady Sybil in the historical drama, rocked her blossoming baby bump as she attended the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival
She wrote: ‘Happy International Women’s Day! We do difficult things and then dance x
“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve while going through pain and heartache.
“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. Does not matter what. I send love and support to every woman I’ve ever met and all the ones I don’t, but know what this is.
“I highly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love.’
Open: The actress married Ziggy in September 2020, after they met while filming the Hulu series Harlots in 2017 (pictured in January 2020)
In vitro fertilization, known as IVF, is a medical procedure in which a woman inserts an already fertilized egg into her uterus to conceive, and is usually used when a couple is unable to conceive naturally.
Usually, women are asked to inject themselves with a follicle-stimulating hormone to increase the number of eggs available to increase the chance of success.
The sperm and egg are then removed from the body of a man and woman, before being combined in a lab, and the embryo is then reinserted into the woman.
Jessica tied the knot with husband Ziggy at a low-key wedding in 2020 with just 30 guests in attendance due to Covid restrictions, three years after meeting on the Hulu drama Harlots.
How does IVF work?
In vitro fertilization, also known as IVF, is a medical procedure in which a woman has an already fertilized egg inserted into her uterus to become pregnant.
It is used when couples cannot conceive naturally and a sperm and egg are removed from their bodies and combined in a lab before the embryo is inserted into the woman.
Once the embryo is in the womb, the pregnancy should continue normally.
The procedure can be performed with eggs and sperm from a couple or those from donors.
Guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommend that IVF on the NHS be offered to women under 43 who have been trying to conceive through regular unprotected sex for two years.
People can also pay for IVF privately, which costs an average of £3,348 for a single cycle, according to figures published in January 2018, and there’s no guarantee of success.
The NHS says success rates for women under 35 are about 29 percent, with the chance of a successful cycle declining as they get older.
It is thought that about eight million babies have been born as a result of IVF since the very first case, British woman Louise Brown, was born in 1978.
Chance of success
The IVF success rate depends on the age of the woman being treated, as well as the cause of the infertility (if known).
Younger women are more likely to have a successful pregnancy.
IVF is not usually recommended for women over the age of 42, as the chances of a successful pregnancy are considered too small.
Between 2014 and 2016, the percentage of IVF treatments that resulted in a live birth was:
29 percent for women under 35
23 percent for women aged 35 to 37
15 percent for women aged 38 to 39
9 percent for women aged 40 to 42
3 percent for women aged 43 to 44
2 percent for women over 44 years old