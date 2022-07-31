Jessica Biel shows off her incredible figure in red bikini as she and husband Justin Timberlake kiss

Jessica Biel looked nothing short of sensational on Sunday, as she and husband Justin Timberlake continued their romantic getaway on a yacht in Sardinia.

The 40-year-old actress showed off her impressively toned physique in a skimpy red bikini while basking in the sun.

Her long dark brown locks were smeared back with seawater and ran down her back.

Jessica shielded her eyes from the glare of the Italian sun by hiding behind a pair of sunglasses.

She later donned a printed swimming costume, which hung from her slender figure and showed her nimble legs.

Justin, 41, looked casually next to her, wearing a black sweater, green shorts and a white baseball cap.

At one point, he bent down to give his wife a sweet kiss as they packed on the PDA.

The couple has had some free time in recent days while traveling through Italy.

They were previously spotted on the PDA on a beach in Sardinia before taking a trip on a luxury boat.

Sardinia has become something of a celebrity hot spot this year with the likes of Adele enjoying a luxury yacht trip with her love, sports agent Rich Paul.

And the Beckhams have chartered a £1.6 million-a-week superyacht from the same place, joined aboard by supermodel Gigi Hadid and a host of other friends.

The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having made their relationship public in 2007 and married in 2012.

The A-listers started dating after Jessica ended her relationship with Chris Evans for the last time and Justin’s relationship with Cameron Diaz came to an end. They got engaged in 2011 and married in Italy the following year.

The power couple now shares sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

While the duo keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’