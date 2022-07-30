Jessica Biel nails summer in an ab-flashing pink crop top alongside her husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel showed off her summer chic style on Friday as she continued to enjoy her sun-filled vacation in Portocervo, Italy with her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 40-year-old actress showed off her abs in a pink bardot crop top and a matching maxi skirt with a daring thigh-high split as she walked through her luxury hotel Cala Di Volpe with Justin, 41.

She added a pair of sandals to the ensemble, complemented by a brown handbag and silver jewelry.

Stunning: Jessica Biel showed off her summer chic style on Friday as she continued to enjoy her sun-filled getaway in Portocervo, Italy with husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica opted for a natural makeup look under a few shades of red, while scraping her brunette locks back into a bun.

Meanwhile, Justin cut a neat figure in a black shirt with a rose print, while wearing stylish sunglasses.

The couple has had some free time in recent days while traveling through Italy.

Looks good: Singer Justin, 41, cut a neat figure in a black shirt with a rose print, while wearing stylish sunglasses

Stunning: The 40-year-old actress flashed her abs in a pink bardot crop top and a matching maxi skirt with a daring thigh-high split detail as she walked through her luxury hotel Cala Di Volpe

They were previously spotted on the PDA on a beach in Sardinia before taking a trip on a luxury boat.

Sardinia has become something of a celebrity hot spot this year with the likes of Adele enjoying a luxury yacht trip with her love, sports agent Rich Paul.

And the Beckhams have chartered a £1.6 million-a-week superyacht from the same place, joined aboard by supermodel Gigi Hadid and a host of other friends.

Beauty: Jessica opted for a natural makeup look under a few shades of red as she scrapes her brunette locks back into a bun

The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having made their relationship public in 2007 and married in 2012.

The A-listers started dating after Jessica ended her relationship with Chris Evans for the last time and Justin’s relationship with Cameron Diaz came to an end. They got engaged in 2011 and married in Italy the following year.

The power couple now shares sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

While the duo keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’