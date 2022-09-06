Jessica Biel drops jaws in bikini as she packs on the PDA with husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel put on a breathtaking display as she enjoyed a romantic beach day with husband Justin Timberlake in Tuscany on Monday.

The Summer Catch star, 40, showed off her hot body in a cheetah print bikini as she basked in the Italian sun next to her handsome husband, 41.

The couple had fun at the Pellicano Hotel in Monte Argentario, splashing in the water and relaxing on the beach with a drink.

Make a splash! Jessica Biel put on a breathtaking display as she enjoyed a romantic beach day with husband Justin Timberlake in Tuscany on Monday

The romantic setting really helped set the mood for the couple as they shared a kiss at sea.

Jessica and Justin pressed their lips together as they floated in the water.

When Jessica wasn’t packing with Justin on the PDA, she was enjoying a moment of peace and tranquility in the water.

The beauty was the image of relaxation as she floated over the calm waves with her eyes closed.

Kiss Me! The lovebirds hugged each other as they swam around in the water

Wild thing! Biel showed off her hot body in a sexy cheetah print bikini

Tender loving care: Biel put her hand to her husband’s chest as they shared a sweet kiss

They can’t keep their hands off each other! The couple showered each other with affection

The lovebirds seemed to have a really great time as they cooled off in the water before finally returning to dry land.

When Jessica climbed back onto the deck, her husband seemed to help her.

Back in their easy chairs, the couple dried off and shared another sweet kiss.

Brutal: The singer flashed his behind as he changed clothes

Fun in the sun! The pair made their way down a narrow wooden path

Take a look: Jessica leaned her head towards her beau as she stared at her husband’s phone

Jessica tenderly placed her hand on her husband’s chest as she leaned forward for a hug.

She also grabbed two refreshing drinks for herself and her husband.

As the couple prepared to leave, Justin flashed his butt as he put on his dry clothes on the beach.

Living in the lap of luxury! Biel grabbed two drinks for herself and her husband

Hands-on: When Jessica climbed back onto the deck, her husband seemed to help her

Once fully clothed, the couple checked Justin’s phone while Jessica leaned her head towards her husband to get a better look.

This is the last time the couple has been spotted in Italy in the past two months – the pair were photographed numerous times in Sardinia in July.

Jessica and Justin will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having made their relationship public in 2007 and married in 2012.

The A-listers started dating after Jessica ended her relationship with Chris Evans for the last time and Justin’s relationship with Cameron Diaz came to an end. They got engaged in 2011 and married in Italy the following year.

They’re back! This is the last time the couple has been spotted in Italy in the past two months – the pair were photographed several times in Sardinia last month

Making waves! Jessica floated by her husband in the calm water

Me time: the Candy actress floated peacefully in the water

The power couple now shares sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

While the duo keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’

Aww: The lovebirds held each other tenderly

Pick up! They enjoyed kisses in the water

There is love in the air! The A-listers will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October, after making their relationship public in 2007 and getting married in 2012.