Jessica Biel displays her toned figure in a thong bikini with husband Justin Timberlake in Sardinia

She works hard to maintain her incredible figure.

And Jessica Biel showed off the fruits of her labor as she stripped down to a cropped bikini top and thong bottoms as she frolicked on the beach in Sardinia next to Justin Timberlake on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actress looked sensational as she took a dip in the ocean while her husband relaxed nearby with a bottle of Corona.

Jessica’s taut abs were on full display in a short white long sleeve bikini top that she paired with thong-esque floral bottoms that showed off her peach-colored derriere.

The I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry star is adorned with a wide-brimmed trilby hat and black aviator sunglasses for her beach day.

Justin, 41, chose to cover up despite the balmy temperatures by donning a black long-sleeved top and green swimming trunks.

After paddling in the ocean, the pair were seen enjoying a kayaking trip.

Sardinia has become something of a celebrity hot spot this year with the likes of Adele enjoying a luxury yacht trip with her love, sports agent Rich Paul.

And the Beckhams have chartered a £1.6million-a-week superyacht from the same place, joined aboard by supermodel Gigi Hadid and a host of other friends.

The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having made their relationship public in 2007 and married in 2012.

The A-listers started dating after Jessica ended her relationship with Chris Evans for the last time and Justin’s relationship with Cameron Diaz came to an end. They got engaged in 2011 and married in Italy the following year.

The power couple now shares sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

While the duo keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’

