Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake on the red carpet at the CHLA Gala

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attended the CHLA Gala 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday night.

The happy couple made a big impression at the charity event and appeared to be making the most of their time on the red carpet.

Numerous other entertainment industry figures attended the function and posed for various photos while spending time in front of the cameras.

Timberlake looked sharp as he wore a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie to the prom.

Biel opted for a gorgeous sleeveless dress that showed off her sculpted arms.

The 40-year-old artist’s clothing also featured four large hairy parts and numerous white bows.

Her beautiful blond hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders.

Jimmy Kimmel looked sharp at the Gala in a jet black suit and stark white shirt.

His wife, Molly McNearney, opted for a fitted light beige dress with sleeves that contrasted with a pair of bright pink heeled shoes.

She wore various pieces of jewelry and carried a leather clutch as she spent time on the red carpet.

Garcelle Beauvais stood out in a black-and-neon green trouser suit at the function, accompanied by her sons Jax and Jaid.

Chris Pine opted for a dark blue velvet tuxedo as he posed on the event’s red carpet.

The performer was accompanied by his father Robert, who donned a black tuxedo and a matching bow tie.

Matt LeBlanc wore a light gray jacket and matching trousers, accentuated with a stark white shirt.

Crystal Minkoff looked stunning wearing a patterned red dress that covered her sculpted form.

Mark Hoppus wore a jet black suit and matching pants as he spent time at the Gala.

The bassist and co-frontman of Blink-182 opted for a pair of leather dual-tone sneakers.

His wife Skye stood out in a stylish black dress and matching high-heeled shoes.

Her platinum blonde hair fell to her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the dark tone of her clothes.