Jessica Alves turns heads in sheer pink mini dress as she steps out with her new beau

She recently split from her boyfriend Jamie Bugden, following their whirlwind romance.

And Jessica Alves stepped out Friday night with a new male companion for a romantic dinner in Rome.

The TV personality, 39, showed off her show-stopping figure in a sheer pink mini dress with a feathered fringe as she enjoyed a cozy dinner with her new beau Marco.

The outfit was set with pearls and diamonds and was finished with ostrich feathers.

The fashionista slipped her feet on bejeweled heels and stuffed her belongings into a pink Gucci handbag.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a sleek center part that fell over her shoulders.

Her new beau looked smart in a pair of white shorts that he paired with a green patterned shirt and black trainers.

The pair posed for a slew of photos before walking hand in hand as they headed into town.

It comes after Jessica and her newfound love interest Jamie Bugden split after enjoying a whirlwind romance in Thailand.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Jessica lived a love story when she was in Phuket, but that’s over now. They are two very different people living very far apart with different life mottos.

“Maybe they’ll meet again someday, but they’re not in a relationship anymore.”

The insider added: “Jessica is single and very much on the hunt for Mr Right. She still believes in love, romance and being monogamous and is ready to invest her time, love and effort into a relationship.”

Prior to their breakup, a source told MailOnline about Jessica’s romance with Jamie: “They get along really well and are making the most of their journey. It’s the first time she’s ever posted a guy on her social media.

“Jessica is heartbroken that it won’t be a long-term relationship as he is a British man living in Thailand and she splits her time between London and Brazil. They’re enjoying themselves for the time being.”

And while her love life may not be where she’d like to be, Jessica’s finances couldn’t be better. In fact, her net worth has almost quadrupled.

The star has spent nearly £1million on nearly 80 surgeries to transform herself, and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021 after coming out as transgender in 2020 – but this outgoing hasn’t tarnished her vast fortune.

Jessica showed the results of her latest surgery — another facelift she underwent in July in Azerbaijan to get “Bella Hadid eyes” — when she appeared on This Morning.

She had painful-looking red bruises under her eyes when she arrived at the TV studios earlier in the day before covering them up with makeup.

Speaking to Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes on This Morning, she explained that while her current look wasn’t the “most natural,” it was her “end goal.”

She said: ‘After so many surgeries, I have achieved this appearance. I admit it’s not the most natural look. But this is the last look, this was the end goal, it’s been a very long journey and I couldn’t be happier.

‘I feel 95% happy. When I look in the mirror, I thank God for my surgeons, for my family, for the doctors.’

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate, who has spent more than £900,000 on more than 90 surgeries over the years, flew to the city of Baku to meet plastic surgeon Dr. Mubariz Mammadli, 35, to undergo body contouring liposuction with Bodytite and a mid-facelift endoscopy.

Jessica took to her Instagram Stories at the time to share an image of the after-effects of her facelift, telling MailOnline exclusively: “I’ve had over 90 plastic surgeries in the last 20 years and most people see me as addicted to plastic surgery. .

“But the reality is that I am a biological man who is now a woman, which is why it took surgeries to be the person I am today.

“I am very strong and determined and I do everything I can to make me happy.

“I have no better feeling than getting up in the morning and looking in the mirror and seeing this woman I have become with the help of forward-thinking and innovative surgeons around the world.”

Jessica added: ‘I’m turning 39 next week, so I got myself a body contouring lipo with Bodytite and a mid-facelift endoscopy. dr. Mubariz performed the innovative procedure that makes my face look fresh and the same for at least 15 years.”