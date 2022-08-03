Jessica Alves shows off her curves in a skin-tight khaki dress after her latest facelift procedure

Jessica Alves showed off her enviable curves in a form-fitting khaki dress as she revealed the results of her latest facelift procedure on Tuesday.

The Brazilian TV personality, 39, made sure to turn heads in the high neck number with the tasseled sides as she arrived at London’s luxurious Novikov Restaurant.

She took a series of selfies as she continued her birthday celebrations after splashing the cash on some goodies at Harrods.

Jessica increased her height with a pair of stiletto heels and wore her platinum blonde locks in a sleek poker style.

She added a shimmery bronze eyeshadow to enhance the results of her recent cosmetic procedure – which she gifted herself for her birthday.

Looking as stylish as ever, she completed her ensemble with a gold Dior handbag and jewel-encrusted pearls as an accessory.

The outing comes as Jessica showed off the results of her latest surgery — another facelift she underwent in July in Azerbaijan to get “Bella Hadid eyes” — while appearing on This Morning.

The Brazilian TV personality, formerly known as Rodrigo before undergoing gender reassignment surgery, had painful-looking red bruises under her eyes that arrived at the TV studios earlier in the day before covering them up with makeup.

Speaking to Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes on This Morning, she explained that while her current look wasn’t the “most natural,” it was her “end goal.”

She said: ‘After so many surgeries, I have achieved this appearance. I admit it is not the most natural look. But this is the last look, this was the end goal, it’s been a very long journey and I couldn’t be happier.

‘I feel 95% happy. When I look in the mirror, I thank God for my surgeons, for my family, for the doctors.’

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate, who has spent more than £900,000 on more than 90 surgeries over the years, flew to the city of Baku to meet plastic surgeon Dr. Mubariz Mammadli, 35, to undergo body contouring liposuction with Bodytite and a mid-facelift endoscopy.

Jessica took to her Instagram Stories at the time to share an image of the after-effects of her facelift, telling MailOnline exclusively: “I’ve had over 90 plastic surgeries in the last 20 years and most people see me as addicted to plastic surgery. .

“But the reality is that I am a biological man who is now a woman, which is why it took surgeries to be the person I am today.

“I am very strong and determined and I do everything I can to make me happy. I have no better feeling than getting up in the morning and looking in the mirror and seeing this woman I have become with the help of forward-thinking and innovative surgeons around the world.”

Jessica added, “I’m turning 39 next week, so I got myself a body contouring lipo with Bodytite and a mid-facelift endoscopy. dr. Mubariz performed the innovative procedure that makes my face look fresh and the same for at least 15 years.”