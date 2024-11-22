Jessica Alves reveals she was left with a gaping hole in the side of her surgically-enhanced bottom and hospitalised due to infected bee sting

Jessica Alves has revealed she was left with a gaping hole in the side of her surgically enhanced butt after she was stung by a bee.

The TV personality, 41, received a bite on her butt which later became infected and saw the Brazilian beauty rushed to hospital.

At first, the bite simply swelled, but soon a hole developed on the side of Jessica’s butt.

The star, known for her love of cosmetic surgery, went to the Clinic Club on Harley Street to help soften the injury after the infection healed.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ‘I have 1000cc of hyaluronic acid which was able to even out the scars and blemishes on my butt after the bee sting.

‘The Clinic Club London professional was very meticulous when injecting the gel. He gave me local anesthesia and I was done in 40 minutes.

‘The next day, I was resting for 24 hours on my stomach, but I could do practically everything normally.

‘I am very happy with the results and now I am preparing to enjoy my warm Christmas in Brazil with my family. I’ll be leaving in two weeks.

Detailing the injury, Jessica explained: “I was sunbathing at the Ocean Club in Ibiza when I was bitten twice on the cheek two weeks ago.

‘A large swollen lump formed and I went to hospital to have it drained with a needle before being prescribed antibiotics.

‘I had to fly to Las Vegas for a public address at the Palms hotel, where I also celebrated my birthday with close friends who were able to fly to join me.

‘After a few days, the lump returned and burst, creating a large hole in my butt and exposing my implants.

She added: ‘I spent two days in the hospital in Las Vegas, where I was given intravenous antibiotics. The doctors wanted to remove the implant from my butt because it became infected after I was bitten.’

Shocking: Jessica’s lower x-ray shows implants starting to pop out of giant hole in her lower cheek

Upset: Jessica shared a photo of her arm with a cannula at Spring Valley Hospital, captioning it: “Party’s over.”

After her treatment to cure the infection, Jessica said: “I am very happy with the results and now I am preparing to enjoy my warm Christmas in Brazil with my family.”

Jessica’s lower implants had to be removed immediately, causing her distress and fear that she will be forced to undergo more surgeries.

The TV screen queen has 2,220cc implants and has said it is worth spending £1million on more than 100 operations as it is an “investment in my happiness”.

He previously wrote on Instagram: “With regret to all my Las Vegas fans, for health reasons I had to cancel my PAs this week and return to England.

“I got stung by a bee two weeks ago and now it’s making me sick.”

He also shared a photo of his arm with a cannula at Spring Valley Hospital, captioning it: “Party’s over.”