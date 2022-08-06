WhatsNew2Day
Jessica Alves puts on an eye popping display in a figure-hugging dress during her birthday night out

Jessica Alves puts on a dazzling show in a figure-hugging midi dress as she heads for her belated birthday celebrations in London

Jessica Alves took off in London on Friday evening while enjoying a belated birthday celebration with friends, having turned 39 last week.

And the TV personality certainly turned heads when she stepped out in a plunging midi dress with a figure-hugging fit.

The number had a crushed velvet panel and a textured bust, with a mesh, diamond-encrusted material on each side.

Birthday girl: Jessica Alves, 39, put on a dazzling display in a figure-hugging midi dress as she headed to her belated birthday celebrations in London on Friday

She paired the dress with pointed toe high heels and added a thin blazer as she walked from a taxi to the chic French-Mediterranean eatery Bagatelle.

Jessica was holding a black quilted Lady Dior handbag, accessory to a collection of silver jewellery.

Her long platinum locks were styled straight as they fell free to her waist, slightly to the side.

Glam: Her plunging gown had a crushed velvet panel and textured bust, with a mesh, diamond-encrusted material on each side

Extras: Jessica was holding a black quilted Lady Dior handbag, accessory with a collection of silver jewelry

Selfie moment: As she took a moment to share selfies on Instagram Stories while going to the restaurant

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wore a lot of makeup and opted for a dramatic smokey eye and red lip.

And she took a moment to share selfies on Instagram Stories as she headed to the restaurant.

Jessica was joined by friends Amanda Lima and Eduarda Camargo, who also added to the glamor for the celebration.

For days: Her long platinum locks were styled straight as they fell freely to her waist, slightly to the side

Full face: The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wore a lot of makeup and opted for a dramatic smokey eye and red lip

Share updates with her 6.4 million followers through her Instagram Stories. Jessica shared a photo as she was honored with a dessert plate that read “Happy Birthday” in chocolate sauce.

But before dessert, the group feasted on salt-crusted chicken with tarragon – as they filmed their waiter cutting the meat, which costs £99 to order, around the table.

And the party seemed to get into full swing later, with the birthday girl sharing a slew of snaps from the evening.

Friends: Jessica was joined by friends Amanda Lima and Eduarda Camargo, who also stepped up the glamor for the celebration

Strike a pose: She shared a slew of updates through her Instagram Stories throughout the evening with her 6.4 million followers

Cocktails: While she also sipped variations of martinis all evening

The star, who is known for her love of cosmetic surgery, was unable to celebrate her actual birthday on July 30, as she was recovering from a recent facelift.

She went to Azerbaijan last week to get “Bella Hadid eyes” from surgery – which she gave herself as a birthday present.

And when Jessica returned to the UK during recovery with bruises under her eyes, she held out the celebrations.

With pleasure: Jessica appeared cheerful as she enjoyed the evening with friends

Dessert: Eating at the chic Bagatelle restaurant, she was honored with a dessert plate that read 'Happy Birthday' in chocolate sauce

yum! But before dessert, the group feasted on salt-crusted chicken with tarragon - as they filmed their waiter cutting the meat, which costs £99 to order, around the table

