Jessica Alves puts on an eye popping display in a figure-hugging dress during her birthday night out

Jessica Alves took off in London on Friday evening while enjoying a belated birthday celebration with friends, having turned 39 last week.

And the TV personality certainly turned heads when she stepped out in a plunging midi dress with a figure-hugging fit.

The number had a crushed velvet panel and a textured bust, with a mesh, diamond-encrusted material on each side.

She paired the dress with pointed toe high heels and added a thin blazer as she walked from a taxi to the chic French-Mediterranean eatery Bagatelle.

Jessica was holding a black quilted Lady Dior handbag, accessory to a collection of silver jewellery.

Her long platinum locks were styled straight as they fell free to her waist, slightly to the side.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wore a lot of makeup and opted for a dramatic smokey eye and red lip.

And she took a moment to share selfies on Instagram Stories as she headed to the restaurant.

Jessica was joined by friends Amanda Lima and Eduarda Camargo, who also added to the glamor for the celebration.

Share updates with her 6.4 million followers through her Instagram Stories. Jessica shared a photo as she was honored with a dessert plate that read “Happy Birthday” in chocolate sauce.

But before dessert, the group feasted on salt-crusted chicken with tarragon – as they filmed their waiter cutting the meat, which costs £99 to order, around the table.

And the party seemed to get into full swing later, with the birthday girl sharing a slew of snaps from the evening.

The star, who is known for her love of cosmetic surgery, was unable to celebrate her actual birthday on July 30, as she was recovering from a recent facelift.

She went to Azerbaijan last week to get “Bella Hadid eyes” from surgery – which she gave herself as a birthday present.

And when Jessica returned to the UK during recovery with bruises under her eyes, she held out the celebrations.

