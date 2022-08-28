Jessica Alves puts on a busty display as she cosies up to handsome model Mike Mains on night out

<!–

Jessica Alves put on a busty show as she hugged hunky male model Mike Mains during a night out in London on Friday.

The social media star, 39, showed off her ample assets in a sassy sequined bodysuit, which also flashed her underwear as she stepped outside.

She paired the piece with black peeptoe heels and wore a rich palette of makeup for the occasion.

Fun times: Jessica Alves put on a busty show as she hugged hunky male model Mike Mains during a night out in London on Friday

She looked very affectionately at Canadian hunk Mike, laid her head on his shoulder and stared into his eyes as the couple laughed.

The pair were also seen sitting in a taxi together after their glamorous night out.

This comes after Jessica opened up about her “disappointing” experience of dating as a single trans woman.

The Brazilian bombshell spoke exclusively to MailOnline about her quest for love, sharing her heartbreak that men only want to have a sexual experience with her and are “deterred” if she mentions her desire to start a family.

Wow: The social media star, 39, showed off her ample assets in a sassy sequined bodysuit, which also flashed her underwear as she stepped outside

Affectionate: She looked very affectionate with Canadian hunk Mike, laying her head on his shoulder and staring into his eyes as the couple laughed

Cheers: the couple looked delighted as they chatted in the street

Not only was Jessica featured in a stunning new photoshoot, but she also claimed that people are scared and “intimidated” by her new look, insisting that people realize she is a “kind soul” once they get to know her.

The star has spent nearly £1million on nearly 80 surgeries to transform herself and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021 after coming out as transgender in 2020.

But despite going to great lengths to transform her appearance, Jessica shared that she still finds it difficult to bond with men.

She explained, “I think I tend to intimidate people because of my looks. But once they get to know me, they see that I am a kind, kind soul.

“I get a lot of attention from men when I’m out in public, on my Instagram and on my OnlyFans, but I’m still a single woman.”

PDA: The couple held hands as they prepared to leave

Nice night? The pair were also spotted in a taxi together after their glamorous night out

Cheeky: Jessica showed off her enviable curves as she left the venue

And as she feels she’s “completed” her transformation into the woman she’s always wanted to be, Jessica once again shared her desire for the two things that are missing from her life: a husband and children.

“It was difficult to find the charming prince who will eventually marry me and start a family with me. Most of the men I’ve met are just out for fun and when I talk about having children etc. they are put off.’

Earlier this month, the TV personality was pictured having a love interest in Rome, while previously enjoying a whirlwind affair in Thailand with another love interest, Jamie Budgen. But at the moment she remains single.

Jessica added about her life, “I’m 39 and have now completed my transition – I’m an all-woman. Even my birth certificate has been updated with my name Jessica and my gender wife, allowing me to marry in the Christian Catholic Church – which is my dream to have a princess wedding.

“I feel very blessed and lucky to be who I was meant to be when I was born. I love every inch of myself and my being and I need to focus on my personal life and discover myself as a woman every day.”