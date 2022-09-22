WhatsNew2Day
Jessica Alves almost spills out of her bustier dress in Brazil

Jessica Alves puts on a dazzling display and almost walks out of her racy bustier dress in Brazil

By Chloe-lee Longhetti and Niomi Harris for Mailonline

Published: 19:04, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 19:05, September 22, 2022

Jessica Alves nearly fell out of her racy bustier dress while enjoying a night out in Brazil on Wednesday.

The TV personality, 39, put on a busty display in a sleek purple outfit that left little to the imagination.

It comes after Jessica told MailOnline about her quest for love and dating as a trans woman and her desire to start a family.

Jessica’s dress had a bustier top, sheer long sleeves and built-in gloves, a choker and a fitted skirt.

She paired the look with a pair of pointed nude heels, a beige chain bag, a pair of rings and oversized earrings.

Jessica wore her long peroxide blonde locks and over the shoulders and makeup including matte foundation and a glossy nude lip.

It comes after Jessica opened up about her “disappointing” experience of dating as a single trans woman.

The Brazilian bombshell spoke exclusively to MailOnline about her quest for love, sharing her heartbreak that men only want to have a sexual experience with her and are “deterred” if she mentions her desire to start a family.

Not only was Jessica featured in a stunning new photoshoot, but she also claimed that people are scared and “intimidated” by her new look, insisting that people realize she is a “kind soul” once they get to know her.

The star has spent nearly £1million on nearly 80 surgeries to transform herself and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021 after coming out as transgender in 2020.

But despite going to great lengths to transform her appearance, Jessica shared that she still finds it difficult to bond with men.

She explained, “I think I tend to intimidate people because of my looks. But once they get to know me, they see that I am a kind, kind soul.

“I get a lot of attention from men when I’m out in public, on my Instagram and on my OnlyFans, but I’m still a single woman.”

And as she feels she’s “completed” her transformation into the woman she’s always wanted to be, Jessica once again shared her desire for the two things that are missing from her life: a husband and children.

“It was difficult to find the charming prince who will eventually marry me and start a family with me. Most of the men I’ve met are just out for fun and when I talk about having children etc. they are put off.’

Earlier this month, the TV personality was pictured having a love interest in Rome while previously enjoying a whirlwind affair in Thailand with another love interest, Jamie Budgen. But at the moment she remains single.

Jessica added about her life, “I’m 39 and have now completed my transition – I’m an all-woman. Even my birth certificate has been updated with my name Jessica and my gender wife, allowing me to marry in the Christian Catholic Church – which is my dream to have a princess wedding.

“I feel very blessed and lucky to be who I was meant to be when I was born. I love every inch of myself and my being and I need to focus on my personal life and discover myself as a woman every day.”

Candid: She told MailOnline about her quest for love, sharing her heartbreak that men only want to have a sexual experience with her and are “deterred” when she mentions her family plans

